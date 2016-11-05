Panthers take second at Mid-State meet

Hovelsrud led the field with a winning time of 1:14.95 to account for the Panthers' lone first-place and all-conference performance in this regular-season finale.

Detroit Lakes won 10 of the 12 events and set three conference records in defending the conference title with 565 points. Park Rapids was second with 320 points while Perham (283) and Staples-Motley (137) followed.

The Lakers' Syd Gulon broke two conference records, winning the 200 freestyle in 2:01.80 to break the old record of 2:04.55 set by Park Rapids' Tavia Schumacher in 2002 and winning the 500 freestyle in 5:23.57 to break her old record of 5:29.94 set in 2014. Detroit Lakes' 200 freestyle relay team of Ella Henderson, Lucy Steinke, Jennifer Tracy and Gulon also set a conference record by clocking a 1:44.60 to break the old record of 1:44.86 set by Park Rapids' Caroline Schik, Emma Helfrich, Jayme Wallace and Schumacher in 2002.

Earning all-conference honorable mention honors with runner-up finishes for the Panthers were Ellie Ulvin in the 100 butterfly (1:07.07) and Olivia Ulvin in the 500 freestyle (6:06.76).

Also receiving all-conference honorable mention honors by placing third for Park Rapids were the 200 medley relay team of Ellie Ulvin, Hovelsrud, Liesel Smee and Jordan Klemmer (2:07.51); Olivia Ulvin in the 200 freestyle (2:14.32); Smee in both the 200 individual medley (2:36.21) and 500 freestyle (6:10.69); and the 400 freestyle relay team of Olivia Ulvin, Klemmer, Trinah Szafranski and Ellie Ulvin (4:10.48).

The Panthers will spend the next two weeks preparing for the Section 8A meet, which will be held Nov. 11-12 at Bemidji.

"We swam OK," said Park Rapids head coach Todd Fritze. "We had some good swims. We have the talent. We just don't have the confidence right now. We had three weeks off and the girls might have been a little tired after three weeks of training. We'll rest them a little as we start preparing for sections."

Individual results

Diving: 1, Disse, DL, 398.05 points. 2, Yliniemi, DL, 391.20. 3, Hegg, DL, 339.15. 7, Eischens, PR, 295.75. 8, Fischer, PR, 254.40.

200 medley relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 1:57.73. 2, Detroit Lakes, 2:04.89. 3, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Hovelsrud, Smee, Klemmer), 2:07.51. 7, Park Rapids (A. Voigt, C. Voigt, Nichols, Damar), 2:21.82.

200 freestyle: 1, Gulon, DL, 2:01.80 (conference record). 2, Tellinghuisen, P, 2:13.93. 3, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:14.32. 6, Robbins, PR, 2:21.00. 7, Szafranski, PR, 2:21.21. 9, Kaseman,PR, 2:23.84.

200 individual medley: 1, Tracy, DL, 2:20.23. 2, Livermore, DL, 2:28.42. 3, Smee, PR, 2:36.21. 4, Hovelsrud, PR, 2:36.51. 9, C. Voigt, PR, 2:50.61.

50 freestyle: 1, Henderson, DL, 25.47. 2, Steinke, DL, 26.72. 3, Westrum, DL, 27.03. 6, Klemmer, PR, 28.29. 9, Damar, PR, 29.58. 12, Bannerman, PR, 32.04. 13, Mitchell, PR, 32.92.

100 butterfly: 1, Tracy, DL, 1:02.46. 2, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:07.07. 12, Offerdahl, PR, 1:33.79. 13, Bannerman, PR, 1:46.69.

100 freestyle: 1, Henderson, DL, 57.41. 2, Richter, P, 58.89. 3, Steinke, DL, 59.93. 5, Szafranski, PR, 1:02.65. 6, Klemmer, PR, 1:03.40. 8, Damar, PR, 1:05.67. 13, Nichols, PR, 1:10.23.

500 freestyle: 1, Gulon, DL, 5:23.57 (conference record). 2, O. Ulvin, PR, 6:06.76. 3, Smee, PR, 6:10.69. 5, A. Voigt, PR, 6:15.65. 9, Robbins, PR, 6:24.03.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 1:44.60 (conference record). 2, Perham, 1:50.90. 3, Detroit Lakes, 1:51.53. 4, Park Rapids (Szafranski, Damar, Robbins, O. Ulvin), 1:53.86. 7, Park Rapids (Kaseman, Nichols, C. Voigt, Bannerman), 2:04.09.

100 backstroke: 1, Retz, DL, 1:07.25. 2, Krengel, DL, 1:10.27. 3, Veronen, SM, 1:10.48. 4, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:10.80. 10, A. Voigt, PR, 1:17.50. 13, Mitchell, PR, 1:27.40. 16, Offerdahl, PR, 1:40.00.

100 breaststroke: 1, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:14.95. 2, Livermore, DL, 1:16.65. 3, Schneider, SM, 1:17.91. 8, Kaseman, PR, 1:23.70. 10, Nichols, PR, 1:27.75. 11, C. Voigt, PR, 1:27.99.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Perham, 4:04.28. 2, Detroit Lakes, 4:06.94. 3, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, Klemmer, Szafranski, E. Ulvin), 4:10.48. 5, Park Rapids (Smee, Robbins, Kaseman, Hovelsrud), 4:35.59.