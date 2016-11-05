The UNC girls were looking to return to the state Class A meet, but fell one place short after finishing third with 111 points. Sophomore Annika Aho (fifth in 19:55), eighth-grader Kate Hendrickson (11th in 20:12), seventh-grader Karrin Lehto (28th in 21:45), sophomore Cierra Ahlf (33rd in 21:59) and senior Anna Olson (34th in 22:05) comprised the Warriors' team score. Sophomore Megan Hendrickson (35th in 22:06) and junior Maria Isaacson (53rd in 22:54) rounded out UNC's team. In the overall standings (which include runners not competing on a full five-runner team), Aho was sixth, Kate Hendrickson was 13th, Lehto was 31st, Ahlf was 37th, Olson was 38th, Megan Hendrickson was 39th and Isaacson was 58th.

Park Rapids took eighth with 199 points as senior Lydia Kantonen (second in 19:33), senior Macky Warne (36th in 22:06), eighth-grader Haley Pickar (41st in 22:24), sophomore Whitney Steffel (49th in 22:44) and senior Madison Steffel (71st in 24:22) completed the Panthers' team score. Freshman Abby Eystad (80th in 25:18) and junior Alex Kirlin (81st in 25:35) also competed for the Panthers. Overall, Kantonen was third, Warne was 40th, Pickar was 45th, Whitney Steffel was 54th, Madison Steffel was 80th, Eystad was 94th and Kirlin was 95th.

Perham's Brynnan Covington led the 113-runner girls field in 19:12. Perham repeated as section champs with 41 points while Pelican Rapids took second with 68 points.

In the boys meet, Park Rapids was seventh as senior Adam Jacobi (eighth in 17:22), senior Per Jorgenson (25th in 18:10), sophomore Seth Breitweser (37th in 18:36), freshman Keegan Moses (46th in 18:58) and sophomore Ashton Clark (65th in 19:27) accounted for the team's 181 total. Seniors Jack Christenson (72nd in 19:38) and Kaleb Carlson (98th in 20:43) rounded out Park Rapids' team. Overall, Jacobi was eighth, Jorgenson was 28th, Breitweser was 40th, Moses was 50th, Clark was 69th, Christenson was 77th and Carlson was 106th.

UNC finished 12th with 328 points with sophomore Blake Schoon (48th in 18:59), sophomore Brett Pinoniemi (55th in 19:07), senior Wyatt Meech (70th in 19:34), senior Ben Johnson (75th in 19:39) and sophomore Lars Keranen (80th in 19:48) leading the way. Eighth-grader Jack Pietila (88th in 20:09) and junior Anthony Wurdock (111th in 21:49) also competed for the Warriors. In the overall results, Schoon was 52nd, Pinoniemi was 59th, Meech was 75th, Johnson was 80th, Keranen was 85th, Pietila was 95th and Wurdock was 120th.

"Blake and Brett both had an incredible season, breaking 19:00 this year. We have never had two guys under 19:00," said UNC head coach Nicole Oyster. "Brett and Blake were great leaders and examples for our boys team this year."

Ada-Borup/Norman County West's Christian Sterton led the 135-runner boys field in 16:37. Perham won the section title with 34 points and Pequot Lakes was second with 78 points.

Kantonen, Aho and Jacobi qualified as individuals for the state meet, which is being held today (Saturday) at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

"I thought the girls and guys ran well," said Park Rapids head coach Kerry Johnson. "We had some really good races and some runners ran battling injuries so we were a little bit all over the place. I'm proud of all the runners and I think most of them finished their season with a race they could be proud of."