Kantonen moves up in state poll
Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen moved up to the No. 6 spot in this week's state Class A girls cross-country poll.
Kantonen, who was rated No. 8 last week, was one of five runners from Section 8A listed in this week's poll. Perham's Brynnan Covington was rated No. 2 while Perham's Caitlin Covington (No. 10), Crookston's Katherine Geist (No. 14) and United North Central's Annika Aho (No. 15) were also listed.
The top-five individuals remained the same with Math & Science Academy's Tierney Wolfgram holding the top spot. Following Brynnan Covington were Eden Valley-Watkins' Anna Donnay, Providence Academy's Madeline Kelly and Stewartville's Abby Orvis. Staples-Motley's Kira Sweeney was rated No. 6.
In the team rankings, Perham retained the No. 1 spot and was followed by Fairmont, Luverne, Stewartville, Lanesboro, Annandale, Lac qui Parle Valley, Minnehaha Academy, Trinity at River Ridge and Albany.
Perham remained in the No. 1 spot in the state boys Class A poll while Pequot Lakes remained at the No. 7 spot. Perham's Hunter Kjelshus (No. 10) and Jacob Dickerson (No. 13) were the only runners from Section 8A listed. Mounds Park Academy's Declan Dahlberg remained as the top individual.