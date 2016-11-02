Kantonen moves up in state poll

The top-five individuals remained the same with Math & Science Academy's Tierney Wolfgram holding the top spot. Following Brynnan Covington were Eden Valley-Watkins' Anna Donnay, Providence Academy's Madeline Kelly and Stewartville's Abby Orvis. Staples-Motley's Kira Sweeney was rated No. 6.

In the team rankings, Perham retained the No. 1 spot and was followed by Fairmont, Luverne, Stewartville, Lanesboro, Annandale, Lac qui Parle Valley, Minnehaha Academy, Trinity at River Ridge and Albany.

Perham remained in the No. 1 spot in the state boys Class A poll while Pequot Lakes remained at the No. 7 spot. Perham's Hunter Kjelshus (No. 10) and Jacob Dickerson (No. 13) were the only runners from Section 8A listed. Mounds Park Academy's Declan Dahlberg remained as the top individual.