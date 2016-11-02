Smith drops both matches at state

Smith began her fourth state tournament with a 6-1, 6-2 loss to Trinity School at River Ridge sophomore Katie Mulvey, who entered as the No. 4 seed. The Park Rapids senior was then eliminated with a 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (losing 10-7 in a third-set tiebreaker) loss to United South Central junior Emma Barnd in the first round of consolation play.

Blake senior Libby Rickeman, the No. 1 seed, defeated Blake freshman Arlina Shen, the No. 3 seed, 6-2, 6-4 in the title match. Mulvey defeated Staples-Motley senior Izabella Edin, the No. 2 seed, 6-7 (1-7), 6-2, 6-2 for third place. Edin defeated Smith in the Section 8A championship match.

This marked Smith's fourth appearance at the state tournament.

As a freshman, Smith qualified for state as the section runner-up and went 1-1 in her state debut. Smith repeated as the section runner-up as a sophomore, losing to Edin in the title match, and went 1-2 in her second state trip. Last fall, Smith won the section singles title and went 1-1 at state.

Smith concludes her high school career with a 113-43 overall record, including a 104-40 record in singles.