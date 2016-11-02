Ruud, Patriots upset Panthers in quarterfinals

Ruud (who didn't play because of an injury in the Patriots' 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 loss to Park Rapids during the regular season) had team highs of 12 kills and six blocks in leading Pequot Lakes to a 19-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 victory in the rematch Friday night.

Clare Ganley added nine kills and 17 digs while Quinn Kratochvil had 29 set assists and four ace serves as Pequot Lakes, the No. 4 seed in the South half of the bracket, improved to 22-7. The Patriots (who tallied 33 kills, 64 digs and 15 blocks) advanced to play No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek in the section semifinals.

The Patriots opened the tournament with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 win over No. 5 Barnesville Thursday night while Casey Volkmann's 35 kills and Ellie Miron's 20 kills led W-DC to a 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 32-30 win over No. 3 Perham Friday night.

Park Rapids committed 25 errors on serve receive, 22 attack errors, 21 errors on digs and 11 service errors. Jaiden McCollum's 16 kills and Kamree Carlson's 15 kills led the Panthers. Kaisa Coborn served three aces while Carlson had 11 service points. Kennedy Carlson finished with 39 set assists.

Defensively, Coborn had 18 digs while Kamree Carlson and McCollum had 14 digs each. Emily Dean added 10 digs as the No. 1-seeded Panthers end the season with a 19-6 record. The 19 wins are a school record, breaking the old mark set by the 1980 team (16-2) and matched by the 2004 team (16-9).

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 11 for 11, Bagstad 9 for 13 (1 ace), Ke. Carlson 8 for 10 (1 ace), Coborn 12 for 13 (3 aces), Ka. Carlson 16 for 19, Weaver 0 for 1, McCollum 16 for 16.

Service points: Ka. Carlson 11, McCollum 9, Jerger 6, Bagstad 6, Coborn 5, Ke. Carlson 4.

Attacks: Jerger 4 (1 kill), Ke. Carlson 10 (1 kill), Coborn 16 (2 kills), Ka. Carlson 34 (15 kills), Dean 18 (3 kills), McCollum 42 (16 kills), Michaelson 14 (7 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 119 (39 assists), Dean 5, Coborn 3, Ka. Carlson 3, Michaelson 3, Byer 1, McCollum 1.

Digs: Coborn 18, Ka. Carlson 14, McCollum 14, Dean 10, Ke. Carlson 5, Jerger 4, Byer 4, Michaelson 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Dean 1-3, Ka. Carlson 1-0, McCollum 0-2, Michaelson 0-2, Jerger 0-1, Ke. Carlson 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 11 for 17, Ke. Carlson 1 for 1, Coborn 14 for 20, Ka. Carlson 19 for 21, Dean 19 for 28, McCollum 2 for 4.

Panthers defeat Cardinals

Park Rapids dominated the tournament opener Thursday night as McCollum's 21 kills and Kamree Carlson's seven ace serves and 22 service points sparked a 25-6, 25-13, 25-13 victory over No. 8 Staples-Motley..

The Panthers took charge early in eliminating the Cardinals..

Kamree Carlson opened Set 1 with three aces to give the Panthers an 8-0 lead before Coborn served two aces and six points for a 15-2 advantage. McCollum had four kills and Dean had a block in the early going. Isabel Bagstad served two aces and Brooke Jerger had a kill as Park Rapids led 19-2 before an ace serve by McCollum, two kills by Kamree Carlson and a kill by Rilee Michaelson ended the opening set.

Staples-Motley stayed close at the start of Set 2 as a kill by Michaelson, two kills by McCollum and a tip by Kennedy Carlson gave the Panthers a 5-4 edge. A kill by Jerger, four service points by Kennedy Carlson, a kill by Michaelson and a block by Kamree Carlson made it 14-9 before Kamree Carlson served an ace and eight points to extend the lead to 22-9. McCollum had a kill and two tips during that run. Another kill by McCollum and a combined block by Kennedy Carlson and Jerger closed out that set.

Kamree Carlson's three aces gave the Panthers a 5-0 lead in Set 3 before Staples-Motley rallied to cut the gap to 8-7 despite a kill and tip by McCollum. Two kills by Jerger, a kill by Michaelson and four service points by Kennedy Carlson gave Park Rapids a 13-7 cushion. A block by Michaelson and a kill by McCollum made it 17-12 before Coborn served two aces, Kennedy Carlson had a tip and McCollum had three kills to end the match.

Kennedy Carlson served 11 points and had 28 set assists while Coborn served four aces and 10 points. Kamree Carlson (14) and Coborn (13) combined for 27 digs for the Panthers, who defeated Staples-Motley 25-15, 25-13, 25-15 during the regular season.

The Cardinals ended the season with a 5-22 record.

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 4 for 4, Bagstad 10 for 10 (2 aces), Ke. Carlson 12 for 14 (1 ace), Coborn 14 for 15 (4 aces), Ka. Carlson 25 for 26 (7 aces), Weaver 2 for 2, McCollum 3 for 4 (1 ace).

Service points: Ka. Carlson 22, Ke. Carlson 11, Coborn 10, Bagstad 7, Jerger 1, McCollum 1.

Attacks: Jerger 9 (4 kills), Ke. Carlson 5 (3 kills), Coborn 1, Ka. Carlson 9 (4 kills), Dean 5, McCollum 32 (21 kills), Michaelson 12 (5 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 54 (28 assists), Bagstad 2 (1 assist), Dean 2, Michaelson 2, Byer 1, Weaver 1.

Digs: Ka. Carlson 14, Coborn 13, McCollum 6, Dean 5, Byer 4, Bagstad 2, Jerger 1, Ke. Carlson 1, Weaver 1, Michaelson 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Dean 1-2, McCollum 1-2, Ka. Carlson 1-1, Michaelson 1-1, Jerger 0-2, Ke. Carlson 0-2.

Serve receive: Byer 4 for 4, Coborn 7 for 7, Ka. Carlson 8 for 8, Dean 6 for 7.