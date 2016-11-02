Kantonen, Aho live up to expectations

Both runners lived up to those expectations by easily advancing to once again compete at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Kantonen finished third overall with a time of 19:33 over the 5K course to earn her fourth consecutive state trip while Aho finished sixth overall in 19:55 to advance to state for the second year in a row. The top-eight finishers not on the two qualifying teams advance to state, which will be held Saturday.

Perham's Brynnan Covington led the field with a winning time of 19:12 while Crookston's Katherine Geist took second in 19:26. Perham's Caitlin Covington was fourth in 19:41 and Frazee's Ellie Morgan was fifth in 19:53. Brynnan Covington (No. 2), Geist (No. 14), Kantonen (No. 6), Caitlin Covington (No. 10) and Aho (No. 15) were rated in the final state Class A poll.

"I knew Lydia was ready to compete for a top spot in our section. I was excited to see where she finished. I thought her chances to get back to state were very good, but I also know that nothing is guaranteed. Strange things can happen and I just wanted Lydia to feel great and race well," said Park Rapids head coach Kerry Johnson. "I told her to run with confidence. She runs with pressure because people expect her to run well. That's a good problem to have, but it can get to be a bit much as the season progresses. I just tell her she has worked hard and deserves to be in the front of the pack. She's a smart runner so I know she's always giving it her all. I thought she ran a great race and I'm excited to see how she does at state."

"Going into the section meet, I was pretty confident with Annika qualifying for state. She has had a great year and I knew she would go the extra degree and give it her all. She has put a lot of miles and hard work in this year and it paid off," said UNC head coach Nicole Oyster. "Annika needed to get out hard and be in the front. I told Annika how proud of her I was with everything she has accomplished this year and I told her to run with her heart and leave everything out there. Annika knew where she needed to be in the race and she accomplished that every step of the way."

United North Central was looking to return to state as a team, but fell one place short by taking third with 111 points. Perham, the top-rated team in the state, compiled 41 points to win the section title for the fifth year in a row and for the 10th time in the last 12 years while Pelican Rapids claimed the other state berth with a runner-up 68 points.

UNC's Kate Hendrickson just missed a state berth by placing 13th overall in 20:12. East Grand Forks' Marin Garrett claimed the final state spot with a 20:11 for 12th place. Rounding out the Warriors' team score were Karrin Lehto (31st in 21:45), Cierra Ahlf (37th in 21:59) and Anna Olson (38th in 22:05). Megan Hendrickson (39th in 22:06) and Maria Isaacson (58th in 22:54) also ran for the Warriors.

"The girls ran their hearts out. Third is still pretty amazing with the year we have had. We have had our ups and downs this year with injuries and we knew it would be hard for us to make it to state considering we were missing three of our top girls. But we gave it our all and I'm proud of the other girls stepping it up for our team," said Oyster. "We are a very young team and the future looks pretty amazing. The girls have a lot to be proud of. We had a great season. We will continue to work hard and hopefully make it back to state as a team next year."

Park Rapids finished eighth in the team standings with 199 points as Macky Warne (40th in 22:06), Haley Pickar (45th in 22:24), Whitney Steffel (54th in 22:44) and Madison Steffel (80th in 24:22) completed the Panthers' team score. Abby Eystad (94th in 25:18) and Alex Kirlin (95th in 25:35) also ran for Park Rapids.

Kantonen and Aho will be looking to end the season with strong showings at the state meet.

"Our section is tough so there's no reason Lydia can't be one of the state top finishers," said Johnson. "She's ready to run and I would love to see her have her best race Saturday."

"We are looking forward to going to state and seeing Annika's success continue even more," said Oyster. "We would love to see her place in the top 30. She has the drive to do it."

Team scores: Perham 41, , Pelican Rapids 68, United North Central 111, Pequot Lakes 137, East Grand Forks 157, Crosby-Ironton 178, Warroad 188, Park Rapids 199, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 249, Wadena-Deer Creek 262, Frazee 264, Roseau 268, Pine River-Backus 355, Hawley 393. Incomplete teams: Ada-Borup, Bagley/Fosston, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Crookston, Lake Park-Audubon, Laporte, Lake of the Woods, New York Mills, West Marshall.

Individual results

1, Brynnan Covington, Perham, 19:12. 2, Katherine Geist, Crookton, 19:26. 3, Lydia Kantonen, Park Rapids, 19:33. 4, Caitlin Covington, Perham, 19:41. 5, Ellie Morgan, Frazee, 19:53. 6, Annika Aho, United North Central, 19:55. 7, Sunshine Langworthy, Pequot Lakes, 19:56. 8, Ellie Nelson, Roseau, 19:58. 9, Ashley Hokanson, Perham, 20:02. 10, Lily Peterson, Lake Park-Audubon, 20:03. 11, Tianna Wald, Pelican Rapids, 20:06. 12, Marin Garrett, East Grand Forks, 20:11. 13, Kate Hendrickson, United North Central, 20:12. 31, Karrin Lehto, United North Central, 21:45. 37, Cierra Ahlf, United North Central, 21:59. 38, Anna Olson, United North Central, 22:05. 39, Megan Hendrickson, United North Central, 22:06. 40, Macky Warne, Park Rapids, 22:06. 45, Haley Pickar, Park Rapids, 22:24. 54, Whitney Steffel, Park Rapids, 22:44. 58, Maria Isaacson, United North Central, 22:54. 80, Madison Steffel, Park Rapids, 24:22. 94, Abby Eystad, Park Rapids, 25:18. 95, Alex Kirlin, Park Rapids, 25:35.