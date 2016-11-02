Jacobi returns to state meet

The Park Rapids senior easily qualified for state by placing eighth overall with a 5K time of 17:22. That gave Jacobi the No. 3 individual qualifying spot. The top-eight finishers not on the two qualifying teams earned state berths.

"Adam's season has been filled with a few highs and lows. He battled some injury issues after having such a great summer of training," said Park Rapids head coach Kerry Johnson. "I knew Adam would do everything he could to make it back to state. That has been his goal since last year's state meet. I just told Adam to run his usual smart race and that he was ready. He looked very controlled and focused throughout the entire race. I thought he ran a great race."

As expected, Perham repeated as section champs with 34 points as Jacob Dickerson (second in 16:38), Hunter Kjelshus (fourth in 16:47) and Clayton Anderson (fifth in 16:47) led the way. Perham, the top-rated team in the state and the state runner-up last season, won the section title for the 11th year in a row.

Pequot Lakes, the No. 7-rated team in the state, earned the other state berth by placing second with 78 points. Tony Fitzer (third in 16:44) and Reid Pierzinski (seventh in 16:58) led the Patriots.

Ada-Borup's Christian Sterton led the field with a winning time of 16:37 while Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Bailey Crook also finished ahead of Jacobi with a sixth-place time of 16:53.

Park Rapids finished seventh as a team with 181 points. Per Jorgenson (28th in 18:10), Seth Breitweser (40th in 18:36), Keegan Moses (50th in 18:58) and Ashton Clark (19th in 19:27) rounded out the Panthers' team score. Jack Christenson (72nd in 19:38) and Kaleb Carlson (106th in 20:43) also competed for Park Rapids.

United North Central finished 12th with 328 points as Blake Schoon (52nd in 18:59), Brett Pinoniemi (59th in 19:07), Wyatt Meech (75th in 19:34), Ben Johnson (80th in 19:39), Lars Keranen (85th in 19:48), Jack Pietila (95th in 20:09) and Anthony Wurdock (120th in 21:49) led the way.

"The boys had one of their best seasons. I am so proud of them. They worked hard this year and set high goals for themselves and a 12th-place finish is awesome," said UNC head coach Nicole Oyster. "They continue to improve their times more and more each year."

The state meet will be held Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

"I'm very excited for Adam," said Johnson. "Since Adam knows what to expect at state and since it's his last high school cross-country meet, I think he'll do even better than last year."

Team scores: Perham 34, Pequot Lakes 78, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 106, Wadena-Deer Creek 135, Ada-Borup 154, Crosby-Ironton 160, Park Rapids 181, Hawley 208, Frazee 209, Roseau 209, Warroad 279, United North Central 328, New York Mills 387, Pine River-Backus 389, Bagley/Fosston 422, Lake Park-Audubon 431, Clearbrook-Gonvick 499, West Marshall 550. Incomplete teams: Crookston, East Grand Forks, Lake of the Woods, Pelican Rapids, Trek North.

Individual results

1, Christian Sterton, Ada-Borup, 16:37. 2, Jacob Dickerson, Perham, 16:38. 3, Tony Fitzer, Pequot Lakes, 16:44. 4, Hunter Kjelshus, Perham, 16:47. 5, Clayton Anderson, Perham, 16:48. 6, Bailey Crook, D-G-F, 16:53. 7, Reid Pierzinski, Pequot Lakes, 16:58. 8, Adam Jacobi, Park Rapids, 17:22. 9, David Johnston, Pelican Rapids, 17:22. 10, Nick Listrom, Perham, 17:27. 11, Dan Wilson, D-G-F, 17:29. 12, Cole Nowacki, East Grand Forks, 17:30. 13, Ben Andringa, Crookston, 17:30. 14, Brett Erickson, Roseau, 17:33. 28, Per Jorgenson, Park Rapids, 18:10. 40, Seth Breitweser, Park Rapids, 18:36. 50, Keegan Moses, Park Rapids, 18:58. 52, Blake Schoon, United North Central, 18:59. 59, Brett Pinoniemi, United North Central, 19:07. 69, Ashton Clark, Park Rapids, 19:27. 75, Wyatt Meech, United North Central, 19:34. 77, Jack Christenson, Park Rapids, 19:38. 80, Ben Johnson, United North Central, 19:39. 85, Lars Keranen, United North Central, 19:48. 95, Jack Pietila, United North Central, 20:09. 106, Kaleb Carlson, Park Rapids, 20:43. 120, Anthony Wurdock, United North Central, 21:49.