Kantonen, Aho, Jacobi run to state

Kantonen finished third in 19:33 while Aho was sixth in 19:55 in the girls 5K race. Kantonen earned her fourth straight trip to state while Aho earned her second consecutive trip. Perham's Brynnan Covington led the field in 19:12 while Crookston's Katherine Geist was second in 19:26.

In the boys 5K race, Jacobi finished eighth overall in 17:22 to earn his second straight trip to state. Ada-Borup/Norman County West's Christian Sterton took first in 16:37.

United North Central finished third with 111 points while Park Rapids placed eighth with 199 points in the girls team standings. Perham won the section title for the fifth year in a row with 41 points and Pelican Rapids was second with 68 points.

In the boys team standings, Perham won the Section 8A title for the 11th straight season with 34 points and Pequot Lakes took second with 78 points. Park Rapids finished seventh with 181 points and UNC was 16th with 328 points.

The state Class A meet will be held Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield.