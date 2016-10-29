Lost fumbles cost Panthers in playoff loss to Patriots

Pequot Lakes turned two of those fumbles into touchdowns as the No. 4-seeded Patriots prevailed 35-22 to advance to the Section 8AAA semifinals.

During the regular-season meeting, Park Rapids' offense was held to a season-low 73 yards in a 26-7 loss at Vern Weekley Field. The Panthers surpassed that total on their first two scoring drives in taking a 16-13 lead, but a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter helped Pequot Lakes rally for the win.

"I thought we played well enough to win," said Park Rapids head coach Aaron Morris, whose team turned the ball over 14 times because of fumbles this season. "Fumbles hurt us all year and fumbles hurt us again. We should have beaten them, but we made too many mistakes. It's frustrating because I felt we were the better team."

On the Panthers' first possession, Pequot Lakes recovered a fumbled pitch at the Park Rapids 34. Four plays later, Blake Lane was stopped behind the line of scrimmage, but escaped and scored on a 25-yard run on fourth-and-1. Konrad Nagy kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 7:03 to play in the first quarter.

Both teams exchanged punts before a 21-yard return by Austin Young set up a six-play, 35-yard scoring drive for the Patriots. A 17-yard run by Deven Psyck on third-and-7 set up a 3-yard TD run by Calvin Maske. The conversion failed as Pequot Lakes led 13-0 with 11:56 to play in the first half.

The Panthers followed by putting together an eight-play, 66-yard scoring drive. Zach Severtson's 7-yard carry and a 6-yard run by Tanner Becker started the drive. Becker gained 8 yards on fourth-and-1 and Severtson followed with a 12-yard gain that set up a 28-yard TD pass from Jake Dickinson to Jason Haas. Ben Garcelon ran in the conversion and the Panthers trailed 13-8 with 4:21 to go before halftime.

Park Rapids had another chance to score before halftime when Dickinson and Haas connected on a 33-yard route to the Pequot Lakes 22. That drive stalled at the 13 as Pequot Lakes entered the break with the lead.

The Panthers took the lead on their first possession of the second half as Garcelon's 5-yard TD run and conversion run produced a 16-13 lead with 6:57 to play in the third quarter.

Pequot Lakes regained the lead on a 4-yard pass from Max Tangen to Young and the conversion pass from Tangen to Maxx Schindel for a 21-16 advantage with 2:51 left in the third quarter.

The Panthers' second lost fumble of the game proved critical when Pequot Lakes recovered a loose ball at the Park Rapids 5. On the next play, Maske ran in for a score and Psyck ran in the conversion as the Patriots led 29-16 with 6:02 to go.

Park Rapids responded with a 70-yard scoring drive as a 14-yard reception by Haas, 12-yard catch by Tristin Persons and a defensive holding penalty set up a 22-yard TD pass from Dickinson to Garcelon. With 3:29 to go, the Panthers trailed 29-22.

Pequot Lakes sealed the win when Tangen hit Young on a 60-yard scoring route with 2:35 to play to cap a two-play, 65-yard scoring drive and the Patriots recovered another Park Rapids fumble and ran out the final 2:27.

Dickinson completed 7 of 15 passes for 124 yards with Haas catching three passes for 75 yards. Becker rushed eight times for 61 yards before leaving the game with an injury, Garcelon had 47 yards on 11 carries and Severtson carried the ball 17 times for 41 yards as the Panthers finished with 267 yards in offense.

Psyck led the Patriots' offense by rushing 25 times for 145 yards. Tangen completed 5 of 9 passes for 93 yards with Young making three receptions for 67 yards as Pequot Lakes compiled 293 yards in offense.

The loss ended the Panthers' season at 4-5 while Pequot Lakes improved to 6-3. The Patriots advance to play at No. 1 Aitkin in a section semifinal game.

In Tuesday night's other Section 8AAA games, No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton shut out No. 7 Roseau 43-0 and No. 3 Perham defeated No. 6 East Grand Forks 42-25. D-G-F will host Perham in the other semifinal game. The section title game is set for Thursday (Nov. 3) at 5:30 p.m. at the Fargodome.

"The kids played hard to the end and didn't give up. They could have given up trailing 13-0, but they came back and took the lead," said Morris. "The kids gave 100 percent. We just couldn't find the end zone when it mattered and Pequot Lakes came up with some big plays. We had opportunities to win the game, but we didn't capitalize on them and Pequot Lakes did."

Park Rapids 0 8 8 6...22

Pequot Lakes 7 6 8 14...35

SCORING

PL-Lane 25 run (Nagy kick)

PL-Maske 3 run (kick failed)

PR-Haas 28 pass from Dickinson (Garcelon run)

PR-Garcelon 5 run (Garcelon run)

PL-Young 4 pass from Tangen (Schindel pass from Tangen)

PL-Psyck 4 run (Psyck run)

PR-Garcelon 22 pass from Dickinson (pass failed)

PL-Young 60 pass from Tangen (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

PR PL

First downs 15 11

Rushing 46-143 42-200

Passing 7-15-0 5-9-0

Passing yards 124 93

Total yards 267 293

Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0

Penalties-yards 6-40 3-30

Possession time 24:46 23:14

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING.Park Rapids: Becker 8-61, Garcelon 11-47, Severtson 17-41, Benson 1-3, Persons 5-3, B. Day 1-0, Dickinson 3-(-12). Pequot Lakes: Psyck 25-145, Lane 7-30, Maske 6-17, Tangen 4-8.

PASSING. Park Rapids: Dickinson 7-15-0 for 124 yards. Pequot Lakes: Tangen 5-9-0 for 93 yards.

RECEIVING.Park Rapids: Haas 3-75, Garcelon 1-22, Persons 1-12, Becker 1-10, Severtson 1-5. Pequot Lakes: Young 3-67.