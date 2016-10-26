Panthers receive top seed in section

Park Rapids ended the regular season with an 18-5 record and will open the section tournament by hosting No. 8 Staples-Motley (5-20) in a first-round match Thursday night at 7 at the Area High School gym. The Panthers defeated Staples-Motley 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-15) during the regular season.

Thursday night's other first-round matches pit No. 2 Wadena-Deer Creek (19-9) against No. 7 Fergus Falls (7-21), No. 3 Perham (20-8) against No. 6 Crosby-Ironton (16-10) and No. 4 Pequot Lakes (20-7) against No. 5 Barnesville (20-7).

If the Panthers defeat Staples-Motley, Park Rapids will host the winner between Pequot Lakes and Barnesville Friday night at 7.

The North half of the section tournament also begins Thursday night with No. 1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (21-6) hosting No. 8 Bagley (3-16), No. 2 Roseau (24-5) hosting No. 7 Warroad (1-24-1), No. 3 East Grand Forks (12-15) hosting No. 6 Crookston (10-16) and No. 4 Hawley (9-16-1) hosting No. 5 Thief River Falls (8-20).

The section semifinals will be played on Tuesday (Nov. 1) with the championship match set for Saturday, Nov. 5. Sites for those matches will be determined later.

Perham defeated Roseau in last year's section title match.