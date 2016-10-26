Panthers enter section play with marathon win

The Panthers used season highs of 69 kills, 121 digs and 13 blocks to overcome 31 attack errors, 19 errors on serve receive and 11 ball-handling errors for a hard-fought 28-26, 25-22, 20-25, 24-26, 17-15 victory.

Park Rapids will enter the section tournament as the No. 1 seed in the South bracket with an 18-5 record. The Panthers host No. 8 Staples-Motley Thursday night at 7 in a first-round match.

East Grand Forks' scrappy defense kept several of the Panthers' 214 kill attempts in play as this battle between section opponents went the distance.

Set 1 featured 20 ties before the Panthers prevailed. Two tips and a kill by Jaiden McCollum, and kills by Brooke Jerger and Kamree Carlson led to a 6-6 tie. A combined block by Jerger and Rilee Michaelson, a kill by Emily Dean, a tip by Michaelson and an ace serve by Jerger gave the Panthers an 11-8 advantage. East Grand Forks rallied for a 12-12 tie and took a 20-17 lead on McKenzie Anderson's ace serve before a tip and kill by Michaelson tied it at 20-20. Six ties followed before a kill by Carlson closed out the set.

A kill by Michaelson was followed by an ace serve and 4-0 run on Carlson's serve as the Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in Set 2. Michaelson's block made 6-1 before the Green Wave rallied to take an 11-10 lead. Kills by Dean, McCollum and Carlson gave Park Rapids a 22-18 advantage before a kill by Kennedy Carlson and two kills by Michaelson ended that set.

Park Rapids was in position to sweep this match before the Green Wave rallied. Kills by Dean and McCollum, an ace serve by Kamree Carlson, a block and tip by Kennedy Carlson, and kills by McCollum and Kamree Carlson gave the Panthers a 9-8 advantage. Megan Boman served five points to give EGF a 14-9 edge before kills by Kamree Carlson and Michaelson cut the gap to 15-11. Kaisa Coborn served three aces during a 5-0 run as the Panthers led 16-15. McCollum had two kills during that stretch. EGF then closed the set with a 10-4 spurt as Anderson served out the final three points.

Set 4 featured 10 ties before the Green Wave prevailed to force a deciding set. A kill by Dean, a combined block by Jerger and McCollum, an ace serve by McCollum, and two kills and a tip by Kamree Carlson gave the Panthers a 9-7 edge. Anderson served EGF to a 12-9 advantage before a kill by Michaelson, two kills by McCollum, two tips by Jerger, and a combined block by Kamree Carlson and Jerger tied it at 19-19. Three kills by Kamree Carlson and two kills by Michaelson kept it tied at 24-24 before EGF tied the match.

A tip by Michaelson and two kills apiece by McCollum and Dean gave the Panthers a 6-2 lead in Set 5. A kill by McCollum, a combined block by Kamree Carlson and Jerger, a tip by Kennedy Carlson and a kill by Michaelson gave Park Rapids a 10-8 advantage before Boman served the Green Wave to a 12-11 lead. Coborn served the Panthers to a 14-12 advantage aided by a McCollum kill, but an ace serve by Livia Pesch tied it at 14-14. McCollum ended the match with a kill and winning tip.

McCollum's 21 kills, Kamree Carlson's 18 kills and Michaelson's 13 kills led the Panthers. Coborn and Kamree Carlson served three aces each and combined for 20 service points. Kennedy Carlson finished with 53 set assists.

On defense, Jerger was in on six blocks and McCollum assisted on five blocks. Coborn led the way with 35 digs while Kennedy Carlson (20), McCollum (19), Kamree Carlson (17) and Dean (14) also had double figures in digs as Park Rapids improved to 9-3 against section opponents.

Haylie Carlstrom's 20 kills and three blocks, Pesch's nine kills, Brianna Walski's nine kills, Kayla Nelson's 36 set assists and 13 digs, Boman's 31 digs, and Anderson's six ace serves led East Grand Forks, which fell to 5-5 against section teams and 12-15 overall.

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 13 for 14 (2 aces), Bagstad 16 for 18, Ke. Carlson 13 for 18 (1 ace), Coborn 16 for 18 (3 aces), Ka. Carlson 20 for 23 (3 aces), McCollum 20 for 20 (1 ace).

Service points: Ka. Carlson 12, Coborn 8, McCollum 8, Jerger 7, Bagstad 7, Ke. Carlson 7.

Attacks: Jerger 19 (6 kills), Ke. Carlson 16 (5 kills), Coborn 8, Ka. Carlson 50 (18 kills), Dean 28 (6 kills), McCollum 56 (21 kills), Michaelson 37 (13 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 159 (53 assists), Dean 9 (2 assists), Michaelson 8 (2 assists), Coborn 4, Ka. Carlson 3, McCollum 2, Byer 1, Bagstad 1.

Digs: Coborn 35, Ke. Carlson 20, McCollum 19, Ka. Carlson 17, Dean 14, Byer 7, Jerger 4, Bagstad 3, Michaelson 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): Ke. Carlson 1-3, Ka. Carlson 1-2, Michaelson 1-2, Jerger 0-6, McCollum 0-5, Dean 0-2.

Serve receive: Byer 15 for 16, Coborn 39 for 50, Ka. Carlson 15 for 17, Dean 23 for 28, McCollum 9 for 9.