Nevis opens section playoffs at home; Park Rapids, UNC open on road
Nevis will be at home while Park Rapids and United North Central will hit the road as the section football playoffs kick off Tuesday night.
Nevis, the No. 2 seed in the Section 6 9-man field with an 8-0 record, hosts No. 7 Laporte (1-7) Tuesday night at 7. Park Rapids, the No. 5 seed in the Section 8AAA field with a 4-4 record, travels to No. 4 Pequot Lakes (5-3) for a 6 p.m. kickoff Tuesday. United North Central finished at 4-4 and received the No. 5 seed for the Section 8AA playoffs and will travel to No. 4 Warroad (4-4) for a 6 p.m. kickoff Tuesday.
In Tuesday night’s other Section 6 9-man quarterfinals, No. 1 Waubun (8-0) hosts No. 8 Cass Lake (0-8), No. 4 Ada-Borup (6-2) hosts No. 5 Rothsay (3-5) and No. 3 Norman County East/Ulen Hitterdal (5-3) hosts No. 6 Norman County West (2-6). The Nevis vs. Laporte and NCE/UH vs. NCW winners meet while the Waubun vs. Cass Lake and Ada-Borup vs. Rothsay winners meet in the semifinals Saturday at the high seeds. Game times for the semifinals will be announced later. Waubun is rated No. 3 and Nevis is rated No. 6 in the latest state 9-man poll.
In the Section 8AAA bracket, Aitkin (7-1) received the No. 1 seed and a bye and will host the winner between Park Rapids and Pequot Lakes Saturday at a time to be determined. In Tuesday night’s other semifinals, No. 3 Perham (5-3) hosts No. 6 East Grand Forks (2-6) and No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-1) hosts No. 7 Roseau (0-8). Those winners meet in the semifinals Saturday at the high seed. D-G-F is rated No. 6 and Aitkin is rated No. 9 in the latest state Class AAA poll.
Barnesville (8-0) received the No. 1 seed in the Section 8AA playoffs and will host the winner between UNC and Warroad Saturday at a time to be determined. In Tuesday’s other quarterfinal games, No. 2 Hawley (5-3) hosts No. 7 Frazee (1-7) and No 3 Bagley (6-2) hosts No. 6 Crookston (2-6). Both those games kick off at 6 p.m. Barnesville was rated No. 2 and Hawley was rated No. 7 in the latest state poll.