Panthers tune up for section meet

Park Rapids placed eighth out of 23 teams in the boys meet with 226 points while fielding an incomplete team in the girls meet in this regular-season finale.

Adam Jacobi led the Park Rapids boys by placing 20th overall in 17:52. Per Jorgenson finished 33rd in 18:20, Seth Breitweser was 51st in 18:55, Keegan Moses took 61st in 19:21 and Ashton Clark was 82nd in 20:05 to complete the Panthers' team score. Jack Christenson (87th in 20:11) and Kaleb Carlson (104th in 21:19) rounded out Park Rapids' varsity.

Detroit Lakes won the boys team title with 41 points while West Central Area's Ryley Nelson led the pack with a winning time of 16:18 over the 5K course. There were 134 runners in the boys meet.

Following Kantonen for the Park Rapids girls were Whitney Steffel (40th in 22:32), Madison Steffel (54th in 23:23) and Alex Kirlin (102nd in 26:44).

West Central Area won the girls team title with 64 points. A total of 111 runners completed the girls race.

Running for Park Rapids in the junior high 3,200-meter races were Sam Warne (13:35), Ethan Campbell (16:48), Kyron Wohlenhaus (16:57), Blaine Hensel (17:14) and Pierce DeBlieck (17:28) for the boys and Julia Harmon (16:28), Haley Kerr (17:57), Madison Auer-Thompson (20:24), Janis Lappinga (20:29) and Avery Cederstrom (20:36) for the girls.

Bagley will host the Section 8A meet Oct. 28.

Boys team scores: Detroit Lakes 41, West Central Area 73, Pequot Lakes 78, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 152, Staples-Motley 187, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 188, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 215, Park Rapids 226, Thief River Falls 257, Frazee 279, Warroad 287, Hawley/Ulen-Hitterdal 295, Roseau 296, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 345, Pelican Rapids 449, Lake of the Woods 472, Lake Park-Audubon 501, Bagley/Fosston 514, West Marshall 559. Incomplete teams: Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Laporte.

Individual results

1, Ryley Nelson, WCA, 16:18. 2, Aaron Johnson, DL, 16:39. 3, Jacob Bright, WCA, 16:43. 4, Zach Buboltz, DL, 16:53. 5, Hans Frank-Holzner, HLA, 17:02. 6, Reid Pierzinski, PL, 17:03. 7, Connor Haugrud, DL, 17:05. 8, Hunter Gowin, BW, 17:06. 9, Tony Fitzer, PL, 17:07. 10, Christian Sterton, ABNCW, 17:09. 20, Adam Jacobi, PR, 17:52. 33, Per Jorgenson, PR, 18:20. 51, Seth Breitweser, PR, 18:55. 61, Keegan Moses, PR, 19:21. 82, Ashton Clark, PR, 20:05. 87, Jack Christenson, PR, 20:11. 104, Kaleb Carlson, PR, 21:19. JV: Nolan Booge, PR, 23:37.

Girls team scores: West Central Area 64, Pelican Rapids 70, Pequot Lakes 139, East Grand Forks 139, Staples-Motley 153, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 163, Detroit Lakes 186, Thief River Falls 190, Frazee 214, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 220, Warroad 226, Roseau 246, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 315. Incomplete teams: Park Rapids, Ada-Borup/Norman County West, Bagley/Fosston, Crookston, Hawley/Ulen-Hitterdal, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Lake Park-Audubon, Laporte, Lake of the Woods, West Marshall.

Individual results

1, Lydia Kantonen, PR, 19:32. 2, Kira Sweeney, SM, 19;41. 3, Ellie Nelson, Ros, 19:47. 4, Ellie Morgan, Fra, 19:59. 5, Katherine Geist, Crk, 20:06. 6, Lexi Bright, WCA, 20:16. 7, Bailee Heitkamp, BW, 20:20. 8, Ella Van Kempen, WCA, 20:28. 9, Sunshine Langworthy, PL, 20:30. 10, Jerzie Finstad, TRF, 20;33. 40, Whitney Steffel, PR, 22:32. 54, Madison Steffel, PR, 23:23. 102, Alex Kirlin, PR, 26:44.