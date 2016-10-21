Panthers rout Roseau, open playoffs at Pequot Lakes

That Midwest Red District victory snapped a four-game losing streak and gave the Panthers some momentum entering the first round of the Section 8AAA playoffs. Park Rapids finished at 4-4 and received the No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 Pequot Lakes (5-3) Tuesday night at 6 in the playoff opener. Pequot Lakes defeated the Panthers 26-7 in Week 6 at Vern Weekley Field.

"After going 0-4 in our last four games, this was a confidence win for us," said Park Rapids head coach Aaron Morris. "I like our draw. Pequot Lakes is a good team and it's going to be a tough game, but we can't play any worse than we did against them the first time. We'll have to play a mistake-free game, but if we come and and play, we can compete with Pequot Lakes."

For most of the first half in the regular-season finale, the Panthers controlled play but the game remained scoreless.

The first three series resulted in punts before the Panthers put together an 18-play, 68-yard drive. Tanner Becker rushed three times for 14 yards, Tristin Persons had a 10-yard reception, Ben Garcelon had a 4-yard gain on fourth-and-3 at the Park Rapids 46, Zach Severtson rushed three times for 18 yards and Jarrett Johnson had a 16-yard catch as the Panthers marched to the Roseau 10. That drive stalled after a 14-yard loss on a bad pitch and the Rams took over the their own 18.

Roseau was forced to punt and the Panthers took the lead on Jason Haas' 50-yard punt return. That gave Park Rapids a 6-0 lead with 4:36 to play in the first half.

On the final play of the half, Severtson gained 48 yards to the Roseau 22. That run matched Roseau's offense as Park Rapids' defense allowed only 49 yards and two first downs in the first 24 minutes.

"In the first half, our defense played well, but offensively we came out flat and didn't execute," said Morris. "The kids responded in the second half and played the game we needed to play. We played well in all aspects of the game."

Park Rapids took the second-half kickoff and marched 57 yards in 11 plays to pad the lead. Becker started the drive with a 17-yard run, Severtson rushed three times for 17 yards and Garcelon rushed twice for 17 yards to set up a 1-yard TD plunge by Becker. That gave the Panthers a 12-0 lead with 9:25 to play in the third quarter.

"I told the kids at halftime that we have to play our game and we have to play to our potential," said Morris. "We took it to them on our first drive of the second half. We had them on their heels and they didn't have an answer."

On Roseau's second play from scrimmage, Spencer Fritze intercepted a Brandon McCourt pass and returned it to the Rams' 24. On the next play, Jake Dickinson hit Haas on a 24-yard scoring play. Garcelon ran in the conversion and the Panthers led 20-0 at the 8:54 mark.

After forcing another Roseau punt, the Panthers put together a four-play, 53-yard scoring drive. Garcelon's 42-yard run to the Roseau 11 set up a 7-yard TD run by Becker. Johnson's kick made it 27-0 at the 5:35 mark.

The Panthers followed another Roseau punt with a 10-play, 49-yard scoring drive. A 9-yard run by Persons, three carries for 31 yards by Garcelon and two carries by Randall Scott for 11 yards set up a 1-yard TD run by Scott. Johnson added the extra-point kick for a 34-0 Park Rapids lead with 11:37 to play.

Roseau produced the majority of its offense on the next series by driving 74 yards in seven plays. Nels Braaten started that drive with back-to-back catches for 27 yards, Alec Severson had a 12-yard run and McCourt scrambled for 17 yards to set up a 20-yard TD catch by Chandler Mooney. That made it 34-6 with 9:08 remaining.

Park Rapids concluded the scoring as the reserves overcame a holding penalty and went 64 yards in 13 plays. Fritze rushed five times for 35 yards and Nathan David rushed five times for 47 yards, including a 4-yard TD run. Johnson's kick made it 41-6 with 3:00 left.

Park Rapids finished with a season-high 354 rushing yards and 404 total offensive yards with Garcelon rushing 13 times for 109 yards, Severtson gaining 84 yards on eight carries and Becker rushing 10 times for 55 yards. Dickinson completed 3 of 6 passes for 50 yards.

The Rams were held to 139 yards in offense in falling to 0-8 on the season.

In Wednesday night's other Section 8AAA games, Aitkin defeated Eveleth-Gilbert 28-7 and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated Warroad 43-12 as both teams ended with 7-1 records. Perham lost to Fergus Falls 36-8 to end at 5-3 while Pequot Lakes defeated East Grand Forks 27-0 to also end at 5-3. East Grand Forks ended at 2-6.

With the win, Fergus Falls won the district title with a 7-0 record while improving to 8-0 overall. Detroit Lakes finished at 6-1 in district play and 7-1 overall after a 34-12 win over Thief River Falls. Rounding out the district standings were Perham at 5-2, Pequot Lakes at 4-3, Park Rapids at 3-4, Thief River Falls at 2-5 (2-6 overall), East Grand Forks at 1-6 and Roseau at 0-7.

Morris is hoping the win in the regular-season finale will spark a winning streak in the playoffs.

"It was nice for the seniors to defend their home field one last time and send them off on a good note," said Morris. "It was a fun game, but Season 2 starts now. It's nice to enter the playoffs with a win, but now it's 1-and-done and we don't want to be 1-and-done."

Roseau 0 0 0 6...6

Park Rapids 0 6 21 14...41

SCORING

PR-Haas 50 punt return (kick failed)

PR-Becker 1 run (kick failed)

PR-Haas 24 pass from Dickinson (Garcelon run)

PR-Becker 7 run (J. Johnson kick)

PR-Scott 1 run (J. Johnson kick)

R-Mooney 20 pass from McCourt (pass failed)

PR-N. David 4 run (J. Johnson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

ROS PR

First downs 7 21

Rushing 25-66 59-354

Passing 4-13-2 3-6-0

Passing yards 73 50

Total yards 139 404

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 4-25 2-20

Possession time 23:19 24:04

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. Roseau: McCourt 7-30, Severson 9-24, Adrian 3-6, Provance 5-4, Mooney 1-2. Park Rapids: Garcelon 13-109, Severtson 8-84, Becker 10-55, N. David 5-47, S. Fritze 8-30, Persons 6-14, Scott 4-9, Dickinson 4-8, K. David 1-(-2).

PASSING. Roseau: McCourt 4-13-2 for 73 yards. Park Rapids: Dickinson 3-6-0 for 50 yards.

RECEIVING. Roseau: Braaten 2-27, Severson 1-25, Mooney 1-20. Park Rapids: Haas 1-24, J. Johnson 1-16, Persons 1-10.