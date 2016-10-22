Six Section 8A runners listed in state poll

Perham climbed ahead of Fairmont to return to the No. 1 spot in the Class A team rankings. United North Central was rated No. 14.

In the state Class A boys poll, Perham remained atop the rankings while Pequot Lakes moved up a spot to No. 6. Mounds Park Academy's Declan Dahlberg remained the top-rated runner while Perham's Hunter Kjelshus (No. 10) and Jacob Dickerson (No. 14) were the only runners from Section 8A mentioned.