Six Section 8A runners listed in state poll
Six Section 8A runners were listed in the top-14 spots in this week's state Class A girls cross-country poll.
Tierney Wolfgram of Math & Science Academy remained the top Class A runner in the state while Perham's Brynnan Covington returned at No. 2. Eden Valley-Watkins' Anna Donnay was rated No. 3 while Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen remained in the No. 4 spot. Also rated from Section 8A were Crookston's Katherine Geist at No. 9, Perham's Caitlin Covington at No. 10, United North Central's Annika Aho at No. 12 and Roseau's Ellie Nelson at No. 14.
Perham climbed ahead of Fairmont to return to the No. 1 spot in the Class A team rankings. United North Central was rated No. 14.
In the state Class A boys poll, Perham remained atop the rankings while Pequot Lakes moved up a spot to No. 6. Mounds Park Academy's Declan Dahlberg remained the top-rated runner while Perham's Hunter Kjelshus (No. 10) and Jacob Dickerson (No. 14) were the only runners from Section 8A mentioned.