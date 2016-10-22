Panthers dispose of Pine River-Backus

The Panthers used a 10-4 run to overcome a 17-15 deficit in the opening set to spark a 25-21, 25-20, 25-11 victory.

Two kills by Emily Dean, an ace serve by Kamree Carlson and a kill by Kaisa Coborn gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead in Set 1 before Gabby Rainwater served five points to give PR-B a 7-4 advantage. Three kills by Jaiden McCollum, a tip by Kennedy Carlson, an ace serve by Brooke Jerger and a kill by Rilee Michaelson put Park Rapids in front 14-12. After the Tigers rallied for a 17-15 edge, kills by McCollum, Jerger, Kamree Carlson and Michaelson and a combined block by Jerger and Michaelson gave the Panthers a 21-19 edge. An ace serve by Jerger, two kills by Dean and a kill by McCollum closed out the set.

Four kills by McCollum, ace serves by Isabel Bagstad and Kennedy Carlson, and three kills by Kamree Carlson sparked the Panthers to a 13-6 lead in Set 2. Emma Mills served five points to cut the gap to 13-12 before a kill by Michaelson, four kills by McCollum and two kills by Kamree Carlson extended Park Rapids' advantage to 21-16. A combined block by Jerger and Michaelson, two kills by Michaelson and a kill by Kamree Carlson ended that set.

Park Rapids dominated Set 3 as a kill by Michaelson and a tip by McCollum produced a 4-1 lead before Bagstad served two aces and seven points to extend the lead to 12-3. McCollum and Jerger had kills during that run. Kills by McCollum and Kamree Carlson made it 16-11 before Kamree Carlson served out the final nine points. McCollum teamed with Dean and Michaelson for blocks while Michaelson had a solo block during the match-ending run.

McCollum finished with 17 kills and Kamree Carlson added 10 kills as the Panthers pounded down 42 kills in the match. Bagstad served four aces and 11 points while Kamree Carlson finished with 14 service points as the Panthers put 72 of 76 serves in play with 12 aces. Kennedy Carlson tallied 39 set assists.

Defensively, Dean and Michaelson had two solo blocks each while Coborn led the way with 16 digs. McCollum (14) and Kamree Carlson (12) also had double figures in digs as the Panthers used 62 digs to improve to 17-5 on the season.

Miah Hansen had 17 kills and four blocks, Annie Semmler had 22 set assists and six blocks, and Bailey Wynn had 15 digs for PR-B, which fell to 18-12.

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 8 for 9 (2 aces), Bagstad 16 for 17 (4 aces), Ke. Carlson 11 for 12 (1 ace), Coborn 10 for 10 (3 aces), Ka. Carlson 17 for 18 (1 ace), McCollum 10 for 10 (1 ace).

Service points: Ka. Carlson 14, Bagstad 11, Ke. Carlson 7, Coborn 5, McCollum 5, Jerger 3.

Attacks: Byer 1, Jerger 6 (2 kills), Ke. Carlson 8 (2 kills), Coborn 5 (1 kill), Ka. Carlson 21 (10 kills), Dean 14 (4 kills), McCollum 39 (17 kills), Michaelson 15 (6 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 88 (39 assists), Dean 4 (1 assist), Michaelson 3, Ka. Carlson 2, McCollum 2.

Digs: Coborn 16, McCollum 14, Ka. Carlson 12, Ke. Carlson 7, Dean 6, Jerger 3, Byer 2, Bagstad 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): Dean 2-3, Michaelson 2-3, McCollum 0-4, Jerger 0-3, Ke. Carlson 0-1.

Serve receive: Coborn 34 for 36, Ka. Carlson 11 for 11, Dean 4 for 4.