Panthers pound Prowlers for another section win

McCollum had 16 kills, Carlson had 15 kills and Rilee Michaelson added nine kills to power the Panthers to a 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 Section 8AA victory.

Kennedy Carlson served 11 points and had 39 set assists, McCollum served three aces and 10 points and Kamree Carlson served four aces. Kaisa Coborn led the way with 19 digs while Kamree Carlson and McCollum had 10 digs each as the Panthers improved to 8-3 against section foes and 16-5 overall.

Kendra Wiggs' nine kills, Jennica Leier's nine kills, Janaka Erickson's eight kills and Kylea Prasky's 28 digs led the Prowlers, who fell to 1-6 against section opponents and 5-17 overall.

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 9 for 10 (1 ace), Bagstad 14 for 15 (1 ace), Ke. Carlson 17 for 18 (2 aces), Coborn 15 for 16 (2 aces), Ka. Carlson 16 for 18 (4 aces), McCollum 16 for 17 (3 aces).

Service points: Ke. Carlson 11, Mccollum 10, Ka. Carlson 8, Bagstad 7, Coborn 6, Jerger 4.

Attacks: Jerger 12 (3 kills), Ke. Carlson 6 (2 kills), Coborn 3, Ka. Carlson 36 (15 kills), Dean 14 (3 kills), McCollum 29 (16 kills), Michaelson 17 (9 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 97 (39 assists), Ka. Carlson 5 (1 assist), Coborn 4 (1 assist), Michaelson 2 (1 assist), McCollum 1.

Digs: Coborn 19, Ka. Carlson 10, McCollum 10, Dean 9, Byer 6, Jerger 4, Ke. Carlson 3, Bagstad 2, Michaelson 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): McCollum 1-2, Ke. Carlson 1-1, Ka. Carlson 1-0, Jerger 0-3, Dean 0-1, Michaelson 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 8 for 11, Coborn 20 for 25, Ka. Carlson 22 for 23, Dean 11 for 13, McCollum 1 for 1.