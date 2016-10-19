Fergus Falls' defense shuts down Panthers

Park Rapids' defense held Sheridan in check better than any other team the Otters have faced this season. But that wasn't enough as Fergus Falls' defense forced four turnovers and kept the Panthers out of the end zone in a 36-0 Midwest Red District game at Fergus Falls.

In the first six games of the season, Sheridan had averaged 188 yards a game and had scored 16 touchdowns. Sheridan rushed 22 times for 242 yards and four TDs in a 34-7 win over Thief River Falls and had 21 carries for 322 yards and four TDs in a 27-21 win over East Grand Forks. Sheridan had rushed for at least 110 yards as the Otters opened the season with a 6-0 record.

The Panthers held Sheridan to 109 yards on 15 carries. But the senior running back scored twice to break the school record for touchdowns in a season as the Otters remained undefeated on the season.

On the opening series, the Panthers put together an eight-play drive as a personal-foul penalty gave Park Rapids a first down at the Fergus Falls 15. A fumbled pitch two plays later ended that threat.

Park Rapids' defense forced the Otters to punt, but a fumble on that play gave Fergus Falls possession at the Otters' 44. After an 18-yard run by Nathan Rund, Sheridan broke free for a 38-yard TD run. But that score was nullified by a holding penalty. Two plays later, Harrison Christensen hit Sheridan on a screen pass that turned into a 43-yard scoring play. Sheridan hit Peter Johnson on a halfback pass for the two-point conversion and the Otters led 8-0 with7:43 to play in the first quarter.

"Mistakes have been hurting us all season," said Morris. "We fumble at the 12 on our first drive when we have a good chance to score and then our defense steps up, but we muff the punt and you could see the momentum switch. If we would have scored on our first drive and went up 7-0, it could have been a different game. We just haven't been able to take care of the ball and score once we get in the red zone."

The Otters threatened again on their next possession as a 15-yard run by Rund and two carries for 35 yards by Sheridan led to a first down at the Park Rapids 24. Park Rapids' defense held and the Panthers took over at the 23.

After forcing another Park Rapids punt, the Otters marched 40 yards in four plays to pad the lead. A 15-yard punt gave Fergus Falls possession at the Park Rapids 40. The Otters were able to overcome another holding penalty when Sheridan broke free for a 33-yard TD run on fourth-and-3. Noah Raitz kicked the extra point for a 15-0 lead with 11:18 to go in the first half.

An interception and 27-yard return by Elijah Colbeck gave the Otters a first down at the Park Rapids 33. But a sack by Jacob Bittmann and Logan Veo forced Fergus Falls to punt.

The Otters ended the half with an eight-play, 46-yard drive on their next series. A 34-yard catch by Johnson overcame a personal-foul penalty and an 11-yard TD catch by Colbeck capped the drive. Raitz added the kick for a 22-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first half.

The Otters put the game away when Rund took the opening kickoff of the second half 85 yards for a score. Sherry Johnson converted the kick and Fergus Falls held a 29-0 lead with 11:49 left in the third quarter.

Park Rapids used a 6-yard run by Jason Haas on fourth-and-1 at the Park Rapids 49 and an 8-yard run by Tristin Persons to reach the Fergus Falls 33. Ben Garcelon was stopped for a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-5 to end that drive.

Another holding penalty gave Fergus Falls a third-and-17 on the next series before Christensen hit Rund on a 30-yard route. Peter Johnson's 13-yard carry led to another first down, but the Otters lost possession at the Park Rapids 27.

Adam Swanson intercepted a Haas pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown, but a penalty for an illegal block gave the Otters possession at the Park Rapids 30. The Otters overcame that penalty when Rund went 30 yards for a touchdown on the next play to end the scoring. Raitz's kick made it 36-0 with 1:44 to play in the third quarter.

Park Rapids had two more scoring chances in the fourth quarter, but came up empty.

Tanner Becker rushed eight times for 40 yards and Garcelon added an 8-yard carry, but the Panthers lost possession on downs at the Fergus Falls 9.

After forcing a punt, the Panthers used three carries for 19 yards by Matt Benson to reach the Fergus Falls 42. Rylie Clark's 17-yard catch ended the game.

"We played better in the second half after they scored on the kickoff," said Morris. "We came out and played with a little more pride."

Fergus Falls, which entered this game rated No. 6 in the latest state Class AAAA poll, overcame nine penalties for 90 yards to improve to 6-0 in the district. Christensen completed 5 of 14 passes for 125 yards as the Otters finished with 341 yards in offense.

Park Rapids compiled 163 yards in offense with Becker gaining 41 yards on 10 carries and Garcelon adding 37 yards on 13 carries in his season debut. Four turnovers proved costly as the Panthers fell to 2-4 in district play and 3-4 overall with their fourth consecutive loss.

In other MIdwest Red District games, Detroit Lakes improved to 5-1 in the district and 6-1 overall with a 22-7 win over East Grand Forks while Perham improved to 5-1 in the district and 5-2 overall with a 43-10 win over Roseau. Pequot Lakes improved to 3-3 in the district and 4-3 overall with a 34-14 win over Thief River Falls, which fell to 2-4 in the district and 2-5 overall. East Grand Forks is 1-5 in district play and 2-5 overall while Roseau fell to 0-6 in the district and 0-7 overall.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Aitkin remained atop the Section 8AAA standings at 6-1. D-G-F defeated Pelican Rapids 55-14 while Aitkin edged Moose Lake-Willow River 14-6. Perham (5-2), Pequot Lakes (4-2), Park Rapids (3-4), East Grand Forks (2-5) and Roseau (0-7) round out the section standings. D-G-F was rated No. 5 and Aitkin was rated No. 13 in last week's state Class AAA poll.

The Panthers conclude the regular season by hosting Roseau tonight (Wednesday) in a district and section game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Vern Weekley Field.

"Roseau is 0-7, but it's going to be a tough game. They don't want to end the regular season without a win, so they're going to be ready to play," said Morris. "This is a huge game for us. We want to end the regular season with a win and gain some momentum for the playoffs. This is the start of a new season. It's so frustrating knowing we can play better. I know we can play with anybody in our section if we can put a full game together."

Park Rapids 0 0 0 0...0

Fergus Falls 8 14 14 0...36

SCORING

FF-Sheridan 43 pass from Christensen (P. Johnson pass from Sheridan)

FF-Sheridan 33 run (Raitz kick)

FF-Colbeck 11 pass from Christensen (Raitz kick)

FF-Rund 85 kickoff return (S. Johnson kick)

FF-Rund 30 run (Raitz kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

PR FF

First downs 13 14

Rushing 49-146 32-216

Passing 1-8-2 5-14-0

Passing yards 17 125

Total yards 163 341

Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0

Penalties-yards 1-5 9-90

Possession time 26:38 21:22

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. Park Rapids: Becker 10-41, Garcelon 13-37, Severtson 4-25, Benson 3-19, Persons 13-18, David 1-6, S. fritze 1-2, Haas 3-(-4). Fergus Falls: Sheridan 15-109, Rund 6-61, Christensen 4-40, P. Johnson 1-13, M. Johnson 1-2, Jacobs 1-2, King 1-(-4), Stanislewski 1-(-7).

PASSING. Park Rapids: Haas 1-8-2 for 17 yards. Fergus Falls: Christensen 5-14-0 for 125 yards.

RECEIVING. Park Rapids: Clark 1-17. Fergus Falls; Sheridan 1-43, Rund 2-37, P. Johnson 1-34, Colbeck 1-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS. Park Rapids: Severtson 4-59, Garcelon 2-28.