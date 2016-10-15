Smith returns to state

The Park Rapids senior entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in singles and coasted to the finals with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Parkers Prairie's Megan Arens and a 6-0, 6-1 win over Maggie Dietrich of East Grand Forks during Wednesday's first rounds and a 6-0, 6-1 win over Perham's Josie Beachy in Thursday's semifnals. Arens was the No. 15 seed, Dietrich was the No. 10 seed and Beachy was the No. 3 seed.

Staples-Motley's Izabella Edin, the No. 1 seed and the No. 2-rated singles player among Class A players, defeated Smith 6-0, 6-2 in the title match. When Roseau's Jodi Ostroski, the No. 4 seed, defeated Beachy 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match, Smith had to play Ostroski in a true-second match Thursday for the other state berth. Smith rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win to advance to state.

Smith will make her fourth state appearance when the state Class A tournament begins Oct. 27 at the Read-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.