Five Panthers run to Mid-State Conference honors

In the girls 5,000-meter race, Lydia Kantonen's runner-up finish in 19:58 led the Panthers to third place in the team standings with 66 points. Whitney Steffel was ninth in 22:35 and Macky Warne finished 10th in 22:41 to also earn all-conference honors. Kantonen earned all-conference honors for the fourth year in a row while Steffel and Warne moved up from last year's honorable mention list. Kantonen finished as the conference runner-up for the third time while Steffel was also an all-conference honorable mention runner in 2014. Haley Pickar finished 15th in 23:12 to round out the all-conference honorable mention list. The top-10 runners earned all-conference honors and the next five received all-conference honorable mention honors. Madison Steffel finished 30th in 24:33 to round out Park Rapids' team score while Abby Eystad rounded out the Park Rapids varsity by placing 44th in 28:20.

Staples-Motley's Kira Sweeney claimed the conference title in 19:52 and led the Cardinals to the team title with 54 points. Pequot Lakes also had 54 points, but Staples-Motley won the conference title via a tiebreaker with the finish of each team's No. 6 runner being the deciding factor. Park Rapids had won the previous three conference titles.

In the boys meet, Park Rapids finished sixth with 126 points as Adam Jacobi led the way by placing ninth overall in 18:02 to earn all-conference honors for the second year in a row. Per Jorgenson (19th in 18:42), Keegan Moses (25th in 19:14), Seth Breitweser (35th in 19:43) and Ashton Clark (38th in 20:21) completed the Panthers' team score while Jack Christenson (43rd in 21:05) and Kaleb Carlson (46th in 21:42) rounded out Park Rapids' varsity.

Aaron Johnson and Zach Buboltz led the pack with respective times of 17:11 and 17:16 in leading Detroit Lakes to the team title with 22 points. The Lakers have won the conference title the last three years.

"I thought the runners did well. Some didn't run as well as they had hoped, but that's always going to happen," said Park Rapids head coach Kerry Johnson. "Our course has many tight corners and direction changes so that can slow people down. It was a gorgeous day for spectators, but it wasn't such great running weather. That's Minnesota, though. When we ran in Perham the week before, it was 50, cloudy and windy. Then we turn around and run in 70 and sunny. It's just the way it goes."

The Panthers host their annual invitational meet Monday at Headwaters Golf Club beginning with the junior high races at 4 p.m. and then prepare for the Section 8A meet at Bagley on Oct. 28.

"They all continue to work hard," said Johnson. "I'm excited to see where they are when sections roll around."

Girls team scores: Staples-Motley 54, Pequot Lakes 54, Park Rapids 66, Detroit Lakes 82, Wadena-Deer Creek 127, Crosby-Ironton 140, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 163.

Individual results

1, Kira Sweeney, SM, 19:52. 2, Lydia Kantonen, PR, 19:58. 3, Grace McGuire, PL, 20:59. 4, Mackenzie Ostlie, DL, 21:10. 5, Arianna LeMieur, CI, 21:30. 6, Sunshine Langworthy, PL, 21:37. 7, Addison Lorber, SM, 22:07. 8, Kristin Skog, PL, 22:09. 9, Whitney Steffel, PR, 22:35. 10, Macky Warne, PR, 22:41. 11, Taylor Yungbauer, SM, 22:46. 12, Cassidy Chaney, PL, 22:48. 13, Ameara Chenoweth, SM, 22:50. 14, Claire Liebsch, LPGE, 23:06. 15, Haley Pickar, PR, 23:12. 30, Madison Steffel, PR, 24:33. 44, Abby Eystad, PR, 28:20.

Boys team scores: Detroit Lakes 22, Pequot Lakes 63, Staples-Motley 88, Wadena-Deer Creek 105, Crosby-Ironton 113, Park Rapids 126, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 185.

Individual results

1, Aaron Johnson, DL, 17:11. 2, Zach Buboltz, DL, 17:16. 3, Tony Fitzer, PL, 17:19. 4, Emmet Anderson, SM, 17:40. 5, Connor Haugrud, DL, 17:43. 6, Tanner Olson, DL, 17:57. 7, Reid Pierzinski, PL, 17:58. 8, Van Gallatin, DL, 18:02. 9, Adam Jacobi, PR, 18:03. 10, Jacob Tschida, PL, 18:05. 11, Noah Ross, WDC, 18:10. 12, Seth Lemieur, CI, 18:14. 13, Bereket Loer, WDC, 18:16. 14, Lucas Hinojos, WDC, 18:29. 15, Hunter Klimek, SM, 18:32. 19, Per Jorgenson, PR, 18:42. 25, Keegan Moses, PR, 19:14. 35, Seth Breitweser, PR, 19:43. 38, Ashton Clark, PR, 20:21. 43, Jack Christenson, PR, 21:05. 46, Kaleb Carlson, PR, 21:42. JV: Owen Wagner, PR, 23:44; Nolan Booge, PR, 24:01.