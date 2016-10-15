Poised Panthers prevail over Perham in marathon

Perham, which rolled to a 25-18, 25-14 win over Park Rapids at the Perham Invitational, controlled the first set before the Panthers regained their composure and battled back for a 14-25, 25-23, 25-16, 16-25, 15-13 victory.

"One of the things I told the girls after our loss on Saturday was how much Perham exuded confidence and how much we needed to continue to learn to grow in our confidence. It takes a special team to play at a higher level. Perham had that on Saturday and we didn't," said Hanson. "In the tournament we lost the first two sets without a chance to come back. You have to execute your chances when you have the chance to do so and we didn't on Saturday. We were able to pull through with a 3-out-of-5 set scenario Tuesday, finding the confidence we needed to pull out the win."

After a pair of kills and tip by Jaiden McCollum and a kill by Brooke Jerger gave Park Rapids s 4-3 lead in Set 1, the Yellowjackets took control as two ace serves by Gabby DeBoer and an ace serve by Lisa Meader produced a 15-7 advantage. Rilee Michaelson pounded down a pair of kills and Kaisa Coborn served an ace as the Panthers stayed within 20-13 before kills by DeBoer and Olivia Strand gave Perham the opening set.

A tip and kill by Michaelson, a kill and ace serve by McCollum, and two kills by Kamree Carlson gave the Panthers a 10-5 edge in Set 2. A kill by Kamree Carlson, a tip by Kennedy Carlson and three kills and an ace serve by McCollum extended Park Rapids' lead to 20-15. After Perham closed the gap to 22-21, a kill by Kamree Carlson helped the Panthers even the match.

The Panthers never trailed in Set 3 as two kills by McCollum, kills by Emily Dean and Jerger, tips by Kennedy Carlson and Jerger, and an ace serve by Coborn produced an 11-8 advantage. Isabel Bagstad then served six points as two kills by McCollum and a block by Kennedy Carlson and Jerger gave Park Rapids an 18-10 edge. A kill by Michaelson and two kills by McCollum closed out the set as the Panthers took the lead.

Perham controlled the first part of Set 4 as Meader served four aces and 11 straight points to turn a 10-8 lead into a 22-8 advantage. Strand pounded down four kills during that stretch. Despite losing that set, the Panthers gained some momentum by responding with an 8-2 run before Perham forced a deciding set. Kamree Carlson had two kills and Dean and McCollum had kills down the stretch.

Kills by Dean and McCollum and a tip by Kennedy Carlson gave the Panthers a quick 4-1 lead in Set 5 before Perham rallied to take an 11-10 lead. Kamree Carlson's kill and ace serve gave Park Rapids a 13-11 advantage before the Yellowjackets tied the set at 13-13. A Perham error and a kill by McCollum closed out the match.

McCollum led the Panthers with 22 kills while Kamree Carlson added 12 kills. Bagstad (9), Kamree Carlson (9), McCollum (9) and Coborn (8) combined for 35 service points and five aces while Kennedy Carlson had 41 set assists.

Defensively, Dean and McCollum had two solo blocks each while Coborn (14), Kamree Carlson (12) and McCollum (12) hit double digits in digs as the Panthers overcame 21 attack errors and 11 service errors to improve to 7-3 in section matches and 15-5 overall.

Perham, the defending section champs, fell to 7-3 against section opponents and 18-8 overall. Strand's 13 kills, DeBoer's 12 kills and 16 digs, Abbey Zepper's 12 kills, Allie King's 22 set assists, and Meader's six ace serves and 19 digs led the Yellowjackets, who finished with 51 kills but had 23 attack errors and 11 service errors.

"The girls are learning how to battle and win important matches in stressful situations and that is so important with playoffs around the corner," said Hanson. "We knew Perham would be one of the better teams we would be facing this season and will be in the postseason. It was a very big win for us and for moving forward to where we want to be as a team."

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 3 for 4, Bagstad 13 for 16, Ke. Carlson 7 for 9, Coborn 17 for 20 (2 aces), Hilmanowski 7 for 8, Ka. Carlson 20 for 21 (1 ace), McCollum 16 for 16 (2 aces).

Service points: Bagstad 9, Ka. Carlson 9, McCollum 9, Coborn 8, Hilmanowski 4, Ke. Carlson 2.

Attacks: Jerger 7 (4 kills), Ke. Carlson 9 (4 kills), Coborn 14, Ka. Carlson 26 (12 kills), Dean 18 (4 kills), McCollum 39 (22 kills), Michaelson 21 (6 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 98 (41 assists), McCollum 4, Michaelson 4, Jerger 3, Ka. Carlson 3, Coborn 1 (1 assist), Byer 1.

Digs: Coborn 14, Ka. Carlson 12, McCollum 12, Ke. Carlson 6, Dean 6, Bagstad 4, Byer 4, Michaelson 3, Jerger 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Dean 2-1, McCollum 2-0, Jerger 1-5, Ke. Carlson 0-4, Ka. Carlson 0-3, Michaelson 0-2.:

Serve receive: Byer 3 for 3, Ke. Carlson 0 for 1, Coborn 24 for 32, Ka. Carlson 24 for 27, Dean 13 for 18, McCollum 7 for 8.