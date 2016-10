Panthers nab Mid-State title

Park Rapids' Emily Dean (10) went up for a block against Crosby-Ironton's Kylie Monson during Thursday night's match. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

For the first time since 1982, the Park Rapids volleyball team can claim to be Mid-State Conference champions.

The Panthers completed an undefeated season in conference play with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-10 win over Crosby-Ironton Thursday night at the Area High School gym. The win gave Park Rapids a 4-0 record in conference matches to claim the Mid-State title for the first time since winning four straight titles from 1979-82.

In Set 1, Jaiden McCollum's three kills and service ace and kills by Rilee Michaelson and Kamree Carlson staked the Panthers to an 11-6 lead. An ace serve by Brooke Jerger and kills by Carlson and McCollum made it 19-15 before Kaisa Coborn served two aces, Kennedy Carlson had a tip after a Coborn dig, and McCollum had a kill to close out the set.

Kennedy Carlson's tip, an ace serve by McCollum, a dig by Emily Dean, a block by Kennedy Carlson and Jerger, and a kill by Jerger gave Park Rapids an 11-5 edge in Set 2. Following a kill by Michaelson, Coborn served two aces during a 10-0 run for a 24-8 advantage. McCollum and Kennedy Carlson had a block, McCollum had two kills, and Dean and Kennedy Carlson had kills during that stretch. A kill by McCollum ended that set.

An ace serve by Kamree Carlson, a kill by Michaelson, three kills by McCollum, kills by Dean and Kennedy Carlson, two kills by Kamree Carlson, an ace serve by McCollum, and a kill by Jerger gave the Panthers a quick 14-5 lead in Set 3. After a kill by Michaelson, McCollum pounded down six kills to close out the match.

McCollum finished with 20 kills while Coborn served five aces and 19 points. Kennedy Carlson had 25 set assists while Kamree Carlson's nine digs led the defense.

Shaynne Loiland had six kills for the Rangers, who fell to 1-2 in the conference and 11-8 overall.

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 8 for 8 (1 ace), Bagstad 8 for 11, Ke. Carlson 5 for 6, Coborn 24 for 26 (5 aces), Ka. Carlson 8 for 10 (1 ace), McCollum 11 for 11 (3 aces).

Service points: Coborn 19, McCollum 8, Jerger 5, Bagstd 5, Ka. Carlson 4, Ke. Carlson 3.

Attacks: Byer 1, Jerger 6 (4 kills), Ke. Carlson 7 (4 kills), Coborn 2, Ka. Carlson 12 (7 kills), Dean 10 (6 kills), McCollum 26 (20 kills), Michaelson 10 (5 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 41 (25 assists), Coborn 5 (4 assists), Dean 3 (2 assists), McCollum 2, Michaelson 2, Ka. Carlson 1 (1 assist).

Digs: Ka. Carlson 9, Coborn 8, Dean 5, McCollum 5, Ke. Carlson 3, Byer 1, Jerger 1, Michaelson 1.

Assisted blocks: McCollum 3, Ke. Carlson 2, Jerger 1, Dean 1, Michaelson 1.

Serve receive: Byer 5 for 6, Coborn 11 for 12, Ka. Carlson 9 for 9, Dean 6 for 7, McCollum 1 for 1.

Panthers' win streak ends

The Panthers saw their 10-match winning streak end by splitting four matches at Saturday's Perham Invitational.

Park Rapids defeated Frazee (25-14, 25-17) and Henning (25-17, 25-23) before falling to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (25-18, 18-25, 9-7) in pool play. The Panthers were eliminated with a 25-18, 25-14 loss to Perham in the final match.

McCollum's 14 kills and Kamree Carlson's four ace serves led the Panthers against Frazee.

In the win over Henning, Michaelson had 11 kills and Kennedy Carlson had 20 set assists.

McCollum (10) and Kamree Carlson (8) combined for 18 kills while Coborn had 14 digs in the loss to D-G-F.

The Panthers managed only 19 kills in the loss to Perham.

Park Rapids is now 14-5 on the season.

Park Rapids stats vs. Frazee

Serving: Jerger 6 for 6 (1 ace), Bagstad 6 for 6 (1 ace), Ke. Carlson 7 for 7 (3 aces), Coborn 15 for 16 (3 aces), Ka. Carlson 10 for 10 (4 aces), McCollum 7 for 7 (2 aces).

Service points: Coborn 12, Ke. Carlson 6, Ka. Carlson 6, McCollum 5, Jerger 4, Bagstad 4.

Attacks: Jerger 6 (1 kill), Ke. Carlson 6 (5 kills), Coborn 1, Ka. Carlson 6 (2 kills), Dean 7, McCollum 20 (14 kills), Michaelson 7 (4 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 42 (21 assists), Dean 1, McCollum 1 (1 assist).

Digs: Coborn 7, Ka. Carlson 5, McCollum 4, Ke. Carlson 2, Dean 2.

Assisted blocks: Ke. Carlson 3, Mccollum 2, Jerger 1, Dean 1.

Serve receive: Coborn 8 for 11, Ka. Carlson 6 for 10, Dean 3 for 5.

Park Rapids stats vs. Henning

Serving: Jerger 4 for 4 (1 ace), Bagstad 2 for 2, Ke. Carlson 10 for 10 (1 ace), Coborn 6 for 7 (2 aces), Hilmanowski 3 for 3, Ka. Carlson 8 for 8 (1 ace), Weaver 2 for 2, McCollum 9 for 9.

Service points: Ke. Carlson 7, McCollum 5, Coborn 4, Ka. Carlson 4, Jerger 3, Bagstad 1, Hilmanowski 1.

Attacks: Jerger 4 (3 kills), Ke. Carlson 9 (3 kills), Coborn 1, Ka. Carlson 11 (5 kills), Dean 5 (2 kills), McCollum 13 (5 kills), Michaelson 16 (11 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 38 (20 assists), Coborn 2, Weaver 1, Dean 1, McCollum 1, Michaelson 1.

Digs: Ka. Carlson 7, Coborn 6, Dean 5, McCollum 4, Michaelson 2, Ke. Carlson 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Jerger 1-2, Ka. Carlson 0-2.

Serve receive: Byer 5 for 5, Coborn 12 for 15, Ka. Carlson 3 for 4, Dean 8 for 10, McCollum 2 for 3.

Park Rapids stats vs. D-G-F

Serving: Jerger 6 for 6, Bagstad 6 for 6, Ke. Carlson 10 for 10, Coborn 10 for 11 (2 aces), Ka. Carlson 9 for 10 (3 aces), McCollum 7 for 7.

Service points: Ke. Carlson 7, Coborn 6, Ka. Carlson 6, Jeger 3, McCollum 2, Bagstad 1.

Attacks: Byer 1, Jerger 4 (2 kills), Ke. Carlson 11 (3 kills), Coborn 6 (2 kills), Ka. Carlson 26 (8 kills), Dean 16 (5 kills), McCollum 22 (10 kills), Michaelson 11 (6 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 73 (28 assists), Dean 6 (4 assists), Coborn 3 (1 assist), Ka. Carlson 3 (1 assist), Michaelson 3, Jerger 2 (1 assist), McCollum 2 (1 assist).

Digs: Coborn 14, Dean 9, McCollum 9, Ka Carlson 4, Byer 2, Jerger 2, Michaelson 2.

Assisted blocks: Ka. Carlson 1, Michaelson 1.

Serve receive: Byer 2 for 3, Coborn 14 for 19, Ka. Carlson 11 for 11, Dean 11 for 17, McCollum 3 for 3.

Park Rapids stats vs. Perham

Serving: Jerger 5 for 5, Bagstad 3 for 4, Ke. Carlson 2 for 3, Coborn 7 for 9 (2 aces), Hilmanowski 1 for 1, Ka. Carlson 7 for 7, McCollum 7 for 7.

Service points: Coborn 4, Ka. Carlson 4, Jerger 3, McCollum 2, Bagstad 1, Ke. Carlson 1.

Attacks: Jerger 9 (1 kill), Ke. Carlson 6 (3 kills), Coborn 5 (1 kill), Ka. Carlson 10 (1 kill), Dean 7 (2 kills), McCollum 10 (5 kills), MIchaelson 13 (6 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 47 (16 assists), Dean 5, Coborn 2.

Digs: Coborn 8, McCollum 6, Ke. Carlson 3, Ka. Carlson 3, Byer 2, Dean 2.

Assisted blocks: Ke. Carlson 2, Jerger 1, McCollum 1.

Serve receive: Byer 1 for 3, Coborn 12 for 18, Ka. Carlson 9 for 15, Dean 8 for 10, McCollum 1 for 1.