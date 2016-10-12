Lakers swim past Panthers in finale

Olivia Fischer finished fifth in diving with 149.70 points during Thursday night's dual meet against Detroit Lakes. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Detroit Lakes went 1-2 in the first event and went on to win eight other events in coasting to a 116-70 victory over the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team in the final dual meet of the season Thursday night at the Area High School pool.

The Lakers also went 1-2 in the 50 freestyle and diving as Park Rapids ended the season with a 6-2 record in dual meets.

Ellie Ulvin won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:08.27, Olivia Ulvin led the field with a winning time of 6:06.39 in the 500 freestyle, and Maija Hovelsrud clocked a winning time of 1:17.10 in the 100 breaststroke to account for the Panthers' three winning times.

Adding individual runner-up efforts for the Panthers were Olivia Ulvin in the 200 freestyle (2:16.19), Liesel Smee in the 200 individual medley (2:37.20), Trinah Szafranski in the 100 freestyle (1:03.63) and Ellie Ulvin in the 100 backstroke (1:11.10).

Also placing second for the Panthers were the 200 freestyle relay team of Ellie Ulvin, Klemmer, Szafranski and Olivia Ulvin in 1:50.34 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Olivia Ulvin, Smee, Madi Robbins and Hovelsrud in 4:25.44.

Detroit Lakes 116, Park Rapids 70

200 medley relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 2:00.20. 2, Detroit Lakes, 2:04.28. 3, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Hovelsrud, Klemmer, Szafranski), 2:09.11. 5, Park Rapids (A. Voigt, Nichols, Cease, Bannerman), 2:2.25. JV: Park Rapids (Mitchell, C. Voigt, Offerdahl, Wolff), 2:38.49.

200 freestyle: 1, Gulon, DL, 2:04.72. 2, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:16.19. 3, Smith, DL, 2:18.13. 4, Robbins, PR, 2:21.47. 5, Young, DL, 2:25.87. 6, Kaseman, PR, 2:26.65.

200 individual medley: 1, Krengel, DL, 2:36.79. 2, Smee, PR, 2:37.20. 3, Hovelsrud, PR, 2:40.83. 4, Gilbert, DL, 2:47.85. 5, Retz, DL, 2:48.78. 6, C. Voigt, PR, 2:57.49. JV: Cease, PR, 2:54.32; Offerdahl, PR, 3:14.18.

50 freestyle: 1, Henderson, DL, 26.52. 2, Steinke, DL, 27.11. 3, Klemmer, PR, 27.74. 4, Szafranski, PR, 28.09. 5, Livermore, DL, 28.66. 6, Damar, PR, 29.32. JV: Bannerman, PR, 32.00; Mitchell, PR, 34.25; Gorder, PR, 39.20.

Diving: 1, Disse, DL, 236.30 points. 2, Yliniemi, DL, 218.15. 3, Eischens, PR, 186.00. 4, Olds, DL, 178.30. 5, Fischer, PR, 149.70.

100 butterfly: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:08.27. 2, Westrum, DL, 1:09.13. 3, Steinke, DL, 1:11.73. 4, Cease, PR, 1:19.06. 5, Robbins, PR, 1:19.20. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 1:31.08.

100 freestyle: 1, Henderson, DL, 1:01.02. 2, Szafranski, PR, 1:03.63. 3, Klemmer, PR, 1:03.95. 4, Bolar, DL, 1:04.51. 5, Livermore, DL, 1:04.54. 6, Damar, PR, 1:05.52. JV: Nichols, PR, 1:10.65; Wolff, P R, 1:17.28; Gorder, PR, 1:34.04.

500 freestyle: 1, O. Ulvin, PR, 6:00.39. 2, Smith, DL, 6:16.78. 3, Smee, PR, 6:16.88. 4, Schumacher, DL, 6:17.01. 5, Retz, DL, 6:17.53. 6, A. Voigt, PR, 6:18.00.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 1:45.04. 2, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Klemmer, Szafranski, O. Ulvin), 1:50.34. 3, Detroit Lakes, 1:55.17. 4, Park Rapids (Damar, Robbins, Bannerman, Smee), 2:01.54. JV: Park Rapids (Nichols, Mitchell, Gorder, Wolff), 2:23.65.

100 backstroke: 1, Tracy, DL, 1:07.60. 2, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:11.10. 3, Gilbert, DL, 1:14.32. 4, A. Voigt, PR, 1:15.94. 5, Henderson, DL, 1:16.91. 6, Kaseman, PR, 1:20.18. JV: Mitchell, PR, 1:36.00.

100 breaststroke: 1, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:17.10. 2, Johnson, DL, 1:19.66. 3, Westrum DL, 1:21.69. 4, Staley, DL, 1:24.03. 5, Nichols, PR, 1:28.37. 6, C. Voigt, PR, 1:30.63.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 4:08.36. 2, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, Smee, Robbins, Hovelsrud), 4:25.44. 3, Detroit Lakes, 4:36.60. 4, Park Rapids (Damar, Cease, Bannerman, Kaseman), 4:45.24. JV: Park Rapids (A. Voigt, Wolff, Offerdahl, C. Voigt), 4:58.40.