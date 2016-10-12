Panthers finish fourth at True Team swim meet

Maija Hovelsrud's third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke led the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team to fourth place at Saturday's Section 8A True Team meet at Bemidji.

Hovelsrud clocked a 1:16.52 in that event to score 38 points as the Panthers finished with 1,157 points in this meet format where every team can enter four entrants in each event and every finisher scores points. Detroit Lakes won the section title with 1,918.50 points while Bemidji (1,857) and Thief River Falls (1,197.50) followed in this 10-team meet.

Olivia Ulvin finished fifth in the 500 freestyle in 6:06.57 and seventh in the 200 freestyle in 2:16.84, Ellie Ulvin finished sixth in the 200 individual medley in 2:37.81 and seventh in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.62, Jordan Klemmer placed ninth in the 50 freestyle in 28.31, and Katie Eischens finished ninth in diving with 274.40 points to account for the Panthers' other top showings.

Park Rapids scored 61 points in diving, 108 points in the 200 medley relay, 125 points in the 200 freestyle, 54 points in the 200 individual medley, 92 points in the 50 freestyle, 63 points in the 100 butterfly, 80 points in the 100 freestyle, 125 points in the 500 freestyle, 132 points in the 200 freestyle relay, 70 points in the 100 backstroke, 89 points in the 100 breaststroke and 158 points in the 400 freestyle relay.

Park Rapids will host the Mid-State Conference meet on Oct. 28 and return to Bemidji for the Section 8A meet Nov. 11-12.

"The girls did a nice job of battling back to fourth place," said Park Rapids head coach Todd Fritze. "The girls have been swimming really well this year, but we have to fine-tune a lot of things in the next three weeks to get ready for Mid-State and sections."

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 1,918.50, Bemidji 1,857, Thief River Falls 1,197.50, Park Rapids 1,157, Fergus Falls 1,080, Perham 1,065, Fosston/Bagley 899, Warroad/Roseau 870, Crookston 712, Staples-Motley 615.

Individual results

Diving: 1, Appert, FF, 413.90 points. 9, Eischens, PR, 274.40. 12, Fischer, PR, 232.50.

200 medley relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 1:58.09. 9, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Hovelsrud, Smee, Klemmer), 2:09.94. 19, Park Rapids (Kaseman, C. Voigt, A. Voigt, NIchols), 2:27.93.

200 freestyle: 1, Gulon, DL, 2:01.61. 7, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:16.84. 9, Szafranski, PR, 2:18.28. 11, Smee, PR, 2:22.44. 12, Robbins, PR, 2:22.68.

200 individual medley: 1, Tracy, DL, 2:20.43. 6, E. Ulvin, PR, 2:37.81. 30, Nichols, PR, 3:04.08. 33, Offerdahl, PR, 3:20.12.

50 freestyle: 1, Andersen, B, 25.54. 9, Klemmer, PR, 28.31. 16, Damar, PR, 30.14. 21, Kaseman, PR, 31.02. 26, Bannerman, PR, 32.27.

100 butterfly: 1, Tracy, DL, 1:02.52. 11, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:14.34. 21, Klemmer, PR, 1:23.15. 28, Offerdahl, PR, 1:33.77.

100 freestyle: 1, Henderson, DL, 57.49. 7, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:00.62. 16, Szafranski, PR, 1:05.38. 27, Bannerman, PR, 1:12.03. 34, Wolff, PR, 1:17.26.

500 freestyle: 1, Gulon, DL, 5:24.13. 5, O. Ulvin, PR, 6:06.57. 9, A. Voigt, PR, 6:21.83. 11, Robbins, PR, 6:26.60. 14, C. Voigt, PR, 6:44.54.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 1:45.61. 10, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, Hovelsrud, Damar, Szafranski), 1:58.60. 21, Park Rapids (Nichols, Bannerman, Mitchell, Robbins), 2:12.68. 26, Park Rapids (C. Voigt, Offerdahl, Fischer, Wolff), 2:22.83.

100 backstroke: 1, MacGregor, C, 1:03.98. 14, Smee, PR, 1:15.70. 18, A. Voigt, PR, 1:16.84. 25, Damar, PR, 1:21.16. 37, Mitchell, PR, 1:40.44.

100 breaststroke: 1, Nelson, TRF, 1:13.29. 3, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:16.52. 21, Nichols, PR, 1:28.64. 25, C. Voigt, PR, 1:30.56. 26, Kaseman, PR, 1:30.74.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Bemidji, 3;53.76. 7, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, O. Ulvin, Klemmer, Szafranski), 4:17.61. 13, Park Rapids (Robbins, Damar, Kaseman, Smee), 4:29.23. 24, Park Rapids (Wolff, Bannerman, A. Voigt, Mitchell), 5:09.11.