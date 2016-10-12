Park Rapids places 8th, 13th at Perham

Perham's Brynnan Covington and Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen led the pack at Thursday's Perham Invitational cross-country meet.

Covington covered the 5,000-meter course in 19:05 to lead Perham to the girls team title while Kantonen followed in 19:14 as the Panthers placed eighth. United North Central finished fourth in the 17-team field.

Following Kantonen for Park Rapids were Whitney Steffel (50th in 21:45), Macky Warne (52nd in 22:00), Haley Pickar (56th in 22:10) and Madison Steffel (86th in 23:35). Those five led the Panthers 237 points.

United North Central tallied 136 points as Annika Aho led the Warriors by placing fifth in 19:35. Rounding out UNC's team total were Kate Hendrickson (16th in 20:16), Cierra Ahlf (29th in 20:42), Kaarin Lehto (43rd in 21:26) and Megan Hendrickson (48th in 21:38).

Perham led the girls field with 43 points while Moorhead (99) and West Central Area (130) followed.

In the boys meet, Bemidji claimed the team title with 77 points to edge out Perham and Moorhead with 80 points each.

Park Rapids finished 13th with 351 points behind Adam Jacobi (57th in 18:03), Per Jorgenson (58th in 18:04), Seth Breitweser (68th in 18:22), Keegan Moses (75th in 18:41) and Jack Christenson (101st in 19:30).

Brett Pinoniemi (77th in 18:44), Blake Schoon (80th in 18:49), Lars Keranen (97th in 19:23), Wyatt Meech (99th in 19:27) and Ben Johnson (102nd in 19:33) comprised the top five as UNC finished 16th with 445 points.

Tyler Moore of LIttle Falls took first in 15:57.

Girls team scores: Perham 43, Moorhead 99, West Central Area 130, United North Central 136, Pelican Rapids 162, Pequot Lakes 188, Bemidji 194, Park Rapids 237, Fergus Falls 243, Detroit Lakes 257, Roseau 264, Frazee 300, Wadena-Deer Creek 325, Ottertail Central 326, Breckenridge 369, Little Falls 411, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 427.

Individual results

1, Brynnan Covington, Per, 19:05. 2, Lydia Kantonen, PR, 19:14. 3, Sadie Hamrin, Bem, 19:19. 4, Caitlin Covington, Per, 19:24. 5, Annika Aho, PR, 19:34. 16, Kate Hendrickson, UNC, 20:16. 29, Cierra Ahlf, UNC, 20:42. 43, Kaarin Lehto, UNC, 21:26. 48, Megan Hendrickson, UNC, 21:38. 50, Whitney Steffel, PR, 21:45. 51, Anna Olson, UNC, 21:49. 52, Macky Warne, PR, 22:00. 56, Haley Pickar, PR, 22:10. 61, Maria Isaacson, UNC, 22:23. 86, Madison Steffel, PR, 23:35. 101, Alex Kirlin, PR, 24:15. 114, Abby Eystad, PR, 26:25. JV: Anita Lehto, UNC, 22:24; Lora Isaacson, UNC, 22:45; Maddie Thene, UNC, 23:48; Erin Olson, UNC, 25:50; Lydia Isaacson, UNC, 28:05; Rachel Cross, UNC, 32:00.

Boys team scores: Bemidji 77, Perham 80, Detroit Lakes 80, Moorhead 111, Little Falls 114, West Central Area 155, Pequot Lakes 160, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 245, Breckenridge 288, Wadena-Deer Creek 309, Frazee 315, Fergus Falls 328, Park Rapids 351, Ottertail Central 362, Roseau 401, United North Central 445, New York Mills 516, Bagley/Fosston 536, Lake Park-Audubon 542.

Individual results

1, Tyler Moore, LF, 15:57. 2, Isaac Berg, Bem, 15:59. 3, Ryley Nelson, WCA, 16:02. 4, Hunter Kjelshus, Per, 16:16. 5, Aaron Johnson, DL, 16:18. 57, Adam Jacobi, PR, 18:03. 58, Per Jorgenson, PR, 18:04. 68, Seth Breitweser, PR, 18:22. 75, Keegan Moses, PR, 18:41. 77, Brett Pinoniemi, UNC, 18:44. 80, Blake Schoon, UNC, 18:49. 97, Lars Keranen, UNC, 19:23. 99, Wyatt Meech, UNC, 19:27. 101, Jack Christenson, PR, 19:30. 102, Ben Johnson, UNC, 19:33. 108, Jack Pietila, UNC, 19:53. 110, Jamin Lehto, UNC, 20:00. 113, Ashton Clark, PR, 20:02. 126, Kaleb Carlson, PR, 20:46. JV: Wade Berttunen, UNC, 20:55; Owen Wagner, PR, 22:00; Nolan Booge, PR, 23:07.