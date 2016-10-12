Pequot Lakes spoils Park Rapids' homecoming game

Payton Hill (64), Cole Hoscheid (62) and Jacob Bittmann (54) reacted after Zach Severtson (behind official) scored on a 13-yard run in the first quarter of Friday night's homecoming game against Pequot Lakes. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Pequot Lakes used the combination of producing big plays with producing key stops to spoil the homecoming game for the Park Rapids football team Friday night at Vern Weekley Field.

The Patriots had seven plays of at least 15 yards and held Park Rapids' offense to only 73 yards in a 26-7 Midwest Red District and Section 8AAA victory.

"Pequot Lakes executed the fundamentals better than we did," said Park Rapids head coach Aaron Morris. "We lacked the fundamentals all night. It was a very frustrating night."

Park Rapids couldn't have asked for a better start to cap off homecoming week when a penalty for a block in the back pushed the Patriots back to their own 10-yard line on the opening kickoff. The Panthers' defense held and forced a punt.

The Panthers took over at the Pequot Lakes 40 and opened the scoring on Zach Severtson's 13-yard TD run. Jarrett Johnson's 11-yard catch helped set up Severtson's TD on fourth-and-5. Johnson added the kick as the Panthers led 7-0 with 6:24 to play in the first quarter.

That eight-play, 40-yard scoring drive would account for the majority of the Panthers' offense for the game.

On the ensuing series, the Patriots marched 73 yards in only three plays as a 22-yard reception by Zach Sjoblad and 41-yard run by Calvin Maske set up a 10-yard TD run by Blake Lane. The conversion failed as Pequot Lakes trailed 7-6 at the 5:28 mark.

After forcing the Panthers to punt, the Patriots took the lead with a five-play, 69-yard drive. Maske started the drive with a 13-yard run, but the Panthers sacked quarterback Max Tangen to set up a third-and-14. The Patriots overcame that situation when Tangen hit Austin Young on a 56-yard scoring route. Again the conversion failed, but Pequot Lakes led 12-7 with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Both teams exchanged punts before Tristin Persons gained 19 yards on two runs and caught a 9-yard pass as the Panthers marched to the Pequot Lakes 31. But an incomplete pass ended the half.

That momentum was short-lived when Pequot Lakes recovered a fumble at the Park Rapids 22 on the Panthers' first play from scrimmage to start the second half. Park Rapids' defense held and the Panthers regained possession at the 14.

Pequot Lakes' defense forced a punt and padded the lead with a 10-play, 42-yard scoring drive. A facemask penalty and Devan Psyck's 3-yard run on fourth-and-2 at the 18 set up an 8-yard TD run by Tangen on fourth-and-3. Tangen ran in the conversion and the Patriots led 20-7 with 3:06 to go in the third quarter.

The Panthers had two chances to get back in the game, but couldn't convert on either break.

Park Rapids' defense pinned the Patriots at their own 16 and forced a punt. A poor punt gave the Panthers possession at the Pequot Lakes 18.

Again Pequot Lakes' defense stepped up and the Patriots took over at the 18.

Three plays later, Kenny David intercepted a Tangen pass at the Pequot Lakes 28. But again the Patriots' defense held and Pequot Lakes regained possession at the 25 with 9:53 to play.

A 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive followed as the Patriots consumed 6:51 off the clock to seal the win. Lane's 19-yard run, Maske's 8-yard reception on third-and-6, Tangen's 19-yard run to the 20 on third-and-5 and Tangen's 15-yard run to the 5 set up a 1-yard scoring plunge by Psyck on fourth down. That gave the Patriots a 26-7 lead with 3:02 to play.

Park Rapids' reserves took over and were forced to punt after three plays as the Patriots ran out the clock.

Jake Dickinson completed 4 of 13 passes for 33 yards while Severtson rushed seven times for 32 yards to lead the Panthers' offense, which was held to a season low in yards and didn't pick up a first down in the second half.

Lane gained 93 yards on 20 carries, Maske added 54 yards on five attempts and Tangen completed 6 of 15 passes for 91 yards as the Patriots finished with 304 yards in offense.

Both teams are now 2-3 against district teams and 3-3 overall. Pequot Lakes improved to 2-1 in section games while the Panthers fell to 1-2 against section teams with their third loss in a row.

In other Section 8AAA games, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton improved to 5-1 with a 59-12 win over Osakis while Aitkin improved to 5-1 with a 27-20 victory over Mora. Perham fell to 4-2 following a 26-14 loss to Detroit Lakes. East Grand Forks improved to 2-4 with a 15-0 win over Roseau, which fell to 0-6.

Fergus Falls remained atop the district standings with a 6-0 record following a 34-7 victory over Thief River Falls. Detroit Lakes is 5-1 while Thief River Falls fell to 2-4.

The Panthers face another tough test by travelling to Fergus Falls this Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

"We need a good week of practice because we have another tough game this week," said Morris. "The nice thing is we're still 3-3 and we haven't played a complete game all year. We need to do the little things right. If the kids choose to play the way they're capable of playing, I believe we can play with anybody in our section."

SCORING

PR-Severtson 13 run (J. Johnson kick)

PL-Lake 10 run (pass failed)

PL-Young 56 pass from Tangen (run failed)

PL-Tangen 8 run (Tangen run)

PL-Psyck 1 run (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

PL PR

First downs 13 6

Rushing 47-213 27-40

Passing 6-15-1 4-18-0

Passing yards 91 33

Total yards 304 73

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1

Penalties-yard 3-20 2-20

Possession time 29:35 18:15

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. Pequot Lakes: Lane 20-93, Maske 5-64, Tangen 11-44, Psyck 9-10. Park Rapids: Severtson 7-32, Persons 8-16, J. Johnson 1-6, Haas 1-3, Becker 2-3, S. Fritze 2-(-3), Dickinson 6-(-17).

PASSING. Pequot Lakes: Tangen 6-15-1 for 91 yards. Park Rapids: Dickinson 4-13-0 for 33 yards; Haas 0-4-0 for 0 yards; S. Fritze 0-1-0 for 0 yards.

RECEIVING. Pequot Lakes: Young 2-56, Sjoblad 2-27, Maske 1-10. Park Rapids: Persons 2-17, J. Johnson 2-16.

KICKOFF RETURNS. Park Rapids: Weaver 2-34, Severtson 2-17, Persons 1-0.