Tangen leads Patriots past Panthers

Max Tangen rushed for a touchdown and threw for another as Pequot Lakes spoiled the homecoming game for the Park Rapids football team Friday night with a 26-7 Midwest Red District victory.

Zach Severtson's 13-yard touchdown run and Jarrett Johnson's kick gave Park Rapids a 7-0 lead with 6:24 to play in the first quarter before the Patriots took the lead for good on Blake Lane's 10-yard TD run at the 5:28 mark and Tangen's 56-yard TD pass to Austin Young with 33 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Tangen followed a scoreless second quarter with an 8-yard TD run and conversion as Pequot Lakes led 20-7 with 2:01 left in the third quarter.

Devan Psyck's 1-yard TD plunge with 3:02 to play sealed the win as the Patriots finished with 304 yards in total offense.

Pequot Lakes' defense held the Panthers to only 73 yards in offense, including 40 on the ground. Severtson rushed seven times for 32 yards and Jake Dickinson completed 4 of 13 passes for 33 yards as the Panthers suffered their third loss in a row.

Both teams are now 2-3 in district play and 3-3 overall.

See Wednesday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from this game.