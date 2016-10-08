Kantonen, Aho, UNC girls still rated in state poll

Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen and United North Central's Annika Aho are once again listed among the top runners in the state in this week's Minnesota Class A high school girls cross-country poll.

Kantonen returns to the No. 4 spot while Aho iss rated No. 13 after being rated No. 10 last week. United North Central is rated No. 13 as a team after being rated No. 12 last week.

Tierney Wolfgram of Math & Science Academy is the top-rated runner in the state while Perham's Brynnan Covington is rated No. 2 and Eden Valley-Watkins' Anna Donnay is rated No. 3. Also ranked from Section 8A are Crookston's Catherine Geist at No. 9 and Roseau's Ellie Nelson at No. 10. Geist was rated No. 6 last week while Nelson was unranked.

Fairmont is the top-ranked Class A girls team while Perham returns at the No. 2 spot.

In the state Class A boys poll, Perham remains as the No. 1 team with Pequot Lakes rated No. 7. Perham's Hunter Kjelhaus (No. 11) and Jacob Dickerson (No. 13) are the only runners from Section 8A ranked in this week's poll.