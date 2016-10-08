Panthers pound down 61 kills in win over Barnesville

Kortne Byer lunged to make one of her seven digs during Park Rapids' 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-11 win over Barnesville Tuesday night. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

After opening the season with a 3-2 loss at Roseau, the Panthers went undefeated in their next five matches against section opponents. During a current seven-match winning streak, Park Rapids followed a 3-1 win over Wadena-Deer Creek with 3-0 wins over Pequot Lakes and Staples-Motley before adding a 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-11 victory over Barnesville Tuesday night at the Area High School gym.

W-DC, Barnesville and Pequot Lakes join the Panthers as four of the top five teams in the South half of the section standings. Perham is the other leading contender in the South.

"It was a great win," said Park Rapids head coach Stephanie Hanson. "Our section is tough and very competitive and the only way to beat section opponents is to win the long rallies and be as good defensively."

After splitting the first two sets, the Panthers took control at the net and won the long rallies to defeat Barnesville and extend their winning streak.

Barnesville jumped out to a 4-1 lead in Set 1 before three kills and a tip by Kamree Carlson tied it at 7-7. Two more kills by Carlson, a kill by Rilee Michaelson and two kills by Jaiden McCollum made it 13-13 before Isabel Bagstad served an ace and four points to give Park Rapids a 17-13 edge. Brooke Jerger and McCollum had kills during that run. After the Trojans tied it at 18-18, kills by Jerger and Carlson and three kills by McCollum gave Park Rapids the opening set.

Two kills apiece by Emily Dean and McCollum and kills by Carlson and Michaelson gave the Panthers a 15-13 lead in Set 2 before Barnesville closed out the set with a 12-6 run. Carlson had three kills and McCollum and Jerger contributed a kill apiece during that stretch.

Kaisa Coborn served three points as two kills by McCollum and a tip by Kennedy Carlson produced a quick 4-1 lead in Set 3. Two kills apiece by McCollum and Michaelson and kills by Kamree Carlson and Dean pushed the lead to 17-7. Two kills by McCollum, a kill by Kamree Carlson, a combined block by Kennedy Carlson and Jerger, and a kill by Coborn made it 22-13 before two more kills by McCollum closed that set.

In Set 4, Coborn and Kennedy Carlson served aces, Michaelson had two kills, McCollum and Kamree Carlson had kills, Kennedy Carlson had a winning tip and Kamree Carlson had a block as the Panthers jumped out to a 14-7 lead. Another ace serve by Coborn, two kills by McCollum and a kill by Kamree Carlson ended the match.

McCollum finished with 22 kills, Kamree Carlson had 16 kills and Michaelson added eight kills. Coborn served three aces and 13 points and McCollum served 11 points. Kennedy Carlson tallied 53 set assists and two solo blocks while Coborn (16), Dean (12) and Kamree Carlson (10) combined for 38 of the team's 68 digs. The win gave the Panthers an 11-3 overall record.

Nicole Herbranson's 15 kills, Elora Passa's 14 kills and Peyton Boom's eight kills led the Trojans, who fell to 4-3 against section teams and 16-7 overall.

"We knew it would be a tough match. I felt the girls would have to play their game effectively. Our passing was one key and we were able to do that well most of the night. With great passing comes great setting because we have a great setter and our hitters are learning to execute the shots needed to score points," said Hanson. "The girls are learning to trust each other. We've had to adjust a few things and we're learning to do that. The girls are learning that when things don't go as planned to not panic and adjust and regain confidence. We have to continue to work as a team. When we have all the components - serving tough, average serve receive and tempo offense - we do pretty well."

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 10 for 12, Bagstad 14 for 14 (1 ace), Ke. Carlson 10 for 11 (1 ace), Coborn 21 for 22 (3 aces), Ka. Carlson 15 for 16, McCollum 17 for 18.

Service points: Coborn 13, McCollum 11, Ka. Carlson 7, Jerger 6, Bagstad 6, Ke. Carlson 3.

Attacks: Jerger 12 (6 kills), Ke. Carlson 9 (4 kills), Coborn 8 (1 kill), Ka. Carlson 24 (16 kills), Dean 13 (4 kills), McCollum 42 (22 kills), Michaelson 16 (8 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 99 (53 assists), Michaelson 4 (1 assist), Jerger 3 (2 assists), Byer 2 (1 assist), Coborn 1, Dean 1, McCollum 1.

Digs: Coborn 16, Dean 12, Ka. Carlson 10, Byer 7, Ke. Carlson 7, McCollum 6, Jerger 6, Bagstad 2, Michaelson 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): Ke. Carlson 2-3, Dean 1-2, Ka. Carlson 1-0, Jerger 0-3, McCollum 0-1, Michaelson 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 5 for 5, Coborn 17 for 20, Ka. Carlson 24 for 26, Dean 15 for 16, McCollum 1 for 1.