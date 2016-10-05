Panthers defeat Barnesville

Park Rapids' Brooke Jerger (3) attempted to put a spike past the block of Barnesville's Peyton Boom (16) during Tuesday night's match. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Jaiden McCollum's 22 kills and Kamree Carlson's 16 kills powered the Park Rapids volleyball team to a 3-1 win over Barnesville Tuesday night at the Area High School gym.

Kennedy Carlson added 53 set assists while Kaisa Coborn served three aces and 13 points in the Panthers' 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-11 win. Coborn (16), Emily Dean (12) and Kamree Carlson (10) had double digits in digs as the Panthers improved to 5-1 against Section 8AA opponents and 11-3 overall.

Barnesville fell to 4-3 in section play and 16-7 overall.

See Saturday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from this match.