Panthers swim past Cardinals, improve to 6-1

Liesel Smee finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle in Park Rapids' win over Staples-Motley Thursday night. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Staples-Motley won the first event, but the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team dominated the rest of the way in a 100-61 victory Thursday night at the Area High School pool.

Olivia Ulvin, Jess Kaseman, Jordan Klemmer and Maija Hovelsrud clocked a runner-up 2:15.06 in the 200-yard medley relay before the Panthers went 1-2 in the next eight events to take control.

Liesel Smee won the 200 freestyle in 2:20.45 and Madi Robbins followed in 2:20.09 before the Panthers went 1-2-3 in the 200 individual medley behind Klemmer's 2:41.40 and Trinah Szafranski's 2:43.89.

Ellie Ulvin led the field in the 50 freestyle in 27.20 and Hovelsrud followed in 29.43 before Katie Eischens (with 165.05 points) and Olivia Fischer (with 159.55 points) went 1-2 in diving to give the Panthers a 52-20 advantage.

A sweep in the 100 butterfly followed as Hovelsrud's 1:14.69 and Jasmine Cease's 1:16.11 led the way. Ellie Ulvin (in 1:01.46) and Olivia Ulvin (in 1:03.67) went 1-2 in the 100 freestyle and Smee (in 6:04.37) and Aleah Voigt (in 6:19.19) went 1-2 in the 500 freestyle.

Park Rapids then went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle relay as Szafranski, Lizzie Bannerman, Cease and Hovelsrud clocked a 2:02.31 and Robbins, Kaseman, Voigt and Mary Rose Nichols followed in 2:03.03.

The Panthers swam exhibition in the final three events. Klemmer would have placed second in the 100 backstroke with a 1:14.82 and Szafranski would have taken second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:27.88. Park Rapids also would have went 1-2 in the 400 freestyle relay as Smee, Olivia Ulvin, Klemmer and Ellie Ulvin clocked a 4:14.97 and Robbins, Savana Damar, Cease and Szafranski clocked a 4:28.86.

The win lifted the Panthers to 6-1 in dual meets.

Park Rapids 100, Staples-Motley 61

200 medley relay: 1, Staples, 2:12.05. 2, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, Kaseman, Klemmer, Hovelsrud), 2:15.06. 3, Park Rapids (A. Voigt, Smee, E. Ulvin, Damar), 2:20.25. Exhibition: Park Rapids (Mitchell, Meixner, Bannerman, Nichols), 2:49.64.

200 freestyle: 1, Smee, PR, 2:20.45. 2, Robbins, PR, 2:20.99. 3, Veronen, SM, 2:24.62. 4, Kaseman, PR, 2:27.99. 5, Bounds, SM, 2:33.30. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 2:49.54.

200 individual medley: 1, Klemmer, PR, 2:41.40. 2, Szafranski, PR, 2:43.89. 3, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:48.01. 4, Hinman, SM, 2:53.15. 5, Nelsen, SM, 2:53.35. JV: Nichols, PR, 3:00.67.

50 freestyle: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 27.20. 2, Hovelsrud, PR, 29.43. 3, Schneider, SM, 29.75. 4, Gerard, SM, 30.11. 5, Bannerman, PR, 32.61. JV: Mitchell, PR, 33.71; Wolff, PR, 35.38; Gorder, PR, 44.96.

Diving: 1, Eischens, PR, 165.05 points. 2, Fischer, PR, 159.55.

100 butterfly: 1, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:14.69. 2, Cease, PR, 1:16.11. 3, Robbins, PR, 1:16.20. 4, Dickey, SM, 1:28.42. 5, Hinman, SM, 1:30.31.

100 freestyle: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:01.46. 2, O. Ulvin, PR, 1:03.67. 3, Nelsen, SM, 1:07.28. 4, Engebretson, SM, 1:08.25. 5, Bannerman, PR, 1:11.18. JV: Nichols, PR, 1:14.71; Wolff, PR, 1:16.99; Mitchell, PR, 1:17.10.

500 freestyle: 1, Smee, PR, 6:04.37. 2, A. Voigt, PR, 6:19.19. 3, Bounds, SM, 6:39.42. 4, Damar, PR, 6:48.82.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (Szafranski, Bannerman, Cease, Hovelsrud), 2:02.31. 2, Park Rapids (Robbins, Kaseman, A. Voigt, Nichols), 2:03.03. 2, Staples, 2:11.37. JV: Park Rapids (Mitchell, Wolff, Meixner, Offerdahl), 2:25.31.

100 backstroke: 1, Veronen, SM, 1:13.63. Exhibition: Klemmer, PR, 1:14.82; Kaseman, PR, 1:19.99; Damar, PR, 1:21.80. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 1:41.45; Gorder, PR, 1:58.75.

100 breaststroke: 1, Schneider, SM, 1:20.40. 2, Hinman, SM, 1:32.53. Exhibition: Szafranski, PR, 1:27.88; A. Voigt, PR, 1:28.69; Cease, PR, 1:32.53. JV: Meixner, PR, 2:01.05.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Staples, 4:29.84. 2, Staples, 5:39.43. Exhibition: Park Rapids (Smee, O. Ulvin, Klemmer, E. Ulvin), 4:14.97; Park Rapids (Robbins, Damar, Cease, Szafranski), 4:28.86.