Panthers run at Pelican Rapids

Despite injuries and illnesses, the Park Rapids boys and girls cross-country teams were able to field full squads at Thursday's Pelican Rapids Invitational.

Per Jorgenson (ninth in 18:05), Seth Breitweser (11th in 18:09), Ashton Clark (24th in 19:40), Jack Christenson (29th in 20:04) and Kaleb Carlson (36th in 21:15) led the boys to fourth place with 102 points. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton took first with 28 points in this six-team meet.

In the girls race, the Panthers finished fourth with 67 points as Whitney Steffel (ninth in 21:14), Macky Warne (10th in 22:11), Haley Pickar (11th in 22:23), Alexandra Kirlin (22nd in 25:46) and Abby Eystad (24th in 26:22) comprised the varsity. Pelican Rapids took first with 27 points.

Boys team scores: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 28, Crosby-Ironton 54, Hawley/Ulen-Hitterdal 59, Park Rapids 102, Lake Park-Audubon 125, New York Mills 132.

Individual results

1, Dan Wilson, DGF. 9, Per Jorgenson, PR, 18:05. 11, Seth Breitweser, PR, 18:09. 24, Ashton Clark, PR, 19:40. 29, Jack Christenson, PR, 20:04. 36, Kaleb Carlson, PR, 21:15. 39, Nolan Booge, PR, 22:30.

Girls team scores: Pelican Rapids 27, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 56, Crosby-Ironton 66, Park Rapids 67. Incomplete teams: Hawley/Ulen-Hitterdal, Lake Park-Audubon.

Individual results

1, Lilly Peterson, LPA, 20:21. 9, Whitney Steffel, PR, 21:14. 10, Macky Warne, PR, 22:11. 11, Haley Pickar, PR, 22:23. 22, Alexandra Kirlin, PR, 25:46. 24, Abby Eystad, PR, 26:22.