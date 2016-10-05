Balanced offense sparks Panthers past Cardinals

A balanced offensive attack sparked the Park Rapids volleyball team to a 3-0 Mid-State Conference win over Staples-Motley Thursday night at the Area High School gym.

Seven different players had at least two kills as the Panthers rolled to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-15 victory.

Kills by Emily Dean, Rilee Michaelson, Kamree Carlson and Kennedy Carlson gave the Panthers a 12-11 edge in Set 1 before Brooke Jerger served an ace and five points to extend the lead to 17-11. Two kills apiece by Michaelson and Kamree Carlson, an ace serve by Jaiden McCollum and a kill by Kennedy Carlson helped end that set.

Isabel Bagstad served two aces and seven points to give the Panthers a quick 11-3 lead in Set 2. Jerger, McCollum and Kaisa Coborn had kills during that run. Kills by Dean and MIchaelson and an ace serve by Jerger gave Park Rapids a 19-7 advantage before a kill by Dean, an ace serve by Kamree Carlson and a block by McCollum closed out that set.

After kills by MIchaelson, McCollum and Jerger and an ace serve by McCollum gave the Panthers a 7-5 lead in Set 3, Kennedy Carlson served three aces and Jerger had a kill as the advantage was pushed to 13-5. A block by Michaelson, two kills by McCollum, and kills by Dean and Jerger made it 20-12 before kills by Kennedy Carlson and Kamree Carlson ended the match.

Michaelson's eight kills, Kamree Carlson's seven kills and McCollum's six kills led Park Rapids' offense. Kennedy Carlson served five aces, Bagstad served four aces and McCollum served two aces as those three combined for 28 service points. Kennedy Carlson also had 29 set assists.

Defensively, McCollum made three solo blocks while Coborn (14), McCollum (9) and Dean (7) combined for 30 of the team's 52 digs.

The win lifted Park Rapids to 3-0 in the conference and 10-3 overall while the Cardinals fell to 0-3 in conference matches and 4-13 overall.

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 9 for 13 (2 aces), Bagstad 15 for 17 (4 aces), Ke. Carlson 14 for 15 (5 aces), Coborn 6 for 9, Ka. Carlson 6 for 8 (2 aces), Weaver 2 for 2, McCollum 13 for 13 (2 aces).

Service points: Bagstad 10, Jerger 9, Ke. Carlson 9, McCollum 6, Coborn 3, Ka. Carlson 3, Weaver 1.

Attacks: Jerger 9 (5 kills), Ke. Carlson 10 (4 kills), Coborn 7 (2 kills), Ka. Carlson 16 (7 kills), Weaver 3, Dean 12 (4 kills), McCollum 19 (6 kills), Michaelson 17 (8 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 67 (29 assists), Weaver 2, Dean 2 (1 assist), Byer 1, Jerger 1 (1 assist), Coborn 1, McCollum 1.

Digs: Coborn 14, McCollum 9, Dean 7, Ka. Carlson 6, Ke. Carlson 4, Byer 4, Jerger 3, Michaelson 3, Bagstad 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): McCollum 3-1, Michaelson 1-0, Ke. Carlson 1-0, Jerger 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 6 for 7, Coborn 11 for 13, Ka. Carlson 4 for 5, Dean 16 for 16, McCollum 1 for 1.