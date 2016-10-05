Perham edges Park Rapids in key section game

Park Rapids' Justin Dravis ran to the corner of the end zone for a touchdown on an interception return during Friday night's game at Perham. Jason Groth / Forum News Service

First was allowing the host Yellowjackets to jump out to a quick 14-0 lead.

Second was missing two conversions while rallying to take a 26-21 lead.

Third was turning the ball over four times, stopping potential scoring drives.

Fourth was not being able to stop Perham on fourth down on two key occasions. The first kept a drive alive and led to the game-winning touchdown and the second helped the Yellowjackets run out the clock.

All those things enabled Perham to persevere in a key Section 8AAA game.

"This was a tough loss," said Park Rapids head coach Aaron Morris. "This game was ours to win. We were right there. We just made way too many mistakes."

The first mistake helped the Yellowjackets jump out to a quick 14-0 lead just 2:26 into the game.

On the opening series, Perham used a 9-yard run by Jack DeConcini and a 16-yard pass from Jensen Beachy to Reid Moser to set up a 30-yard TD run by DeConcini. Huntr Ditterich's kick made it 7-0 with 10:18 to play in the first quarter. That opening drive covered 64 yards in seven plays.

On Park Rapids' second play from scrimmage, Zack Peterson forced a fumble, which Logan Richter recovered at the Panthers' 33. Beachy hit Anthony Dahl on a 33-yard scoring route on the next play and Ditterich kicked the extra point as Perham led 14-0 at the 9:34 mark.

"I was sitting on the sidelines thinking 'Oh no. Here we go again'," said Morris, whose team was coming off a 46-0 loss to Detroit Lakes. "All year I've been telling the kids that you have to come out ready to play from the get-go. We came out flat in the first three minutes and Perham took advantage. I'm proud of the way the kids battled back. They could have easily folded, but they played hard and the defense stepped up and we gained some momentum."

Perham's defense held and forced a Park Rapids punt, which Reid Moser returned 50 yards to the Panthers' 27. But Zach Severtson intercepted a Beachy pass and returned it 26 yards to end that threat.

After forcing another Park Rapids punt, the Yellowjackets put together a five-play, 71-yard drive that featured a 39-yard pass from Beachy to Jace Kovash, a 12-yard run by DeConcini and a 28-yard pass from Beachy to Dawson Honer as Perham marched to the Park Rapids 14. But Brandon Day recovered a fumble at the Perham 9 to stop that drive.

That play swung the momentum as Park Rapids responded by scoring on four consecutive possessions.

Tanner Becker rushed four times for 24 yards and Jake Dickinson followed with a 54-yard scoring connection with Jason Haas. Jarrett Johnson's kick cut the gap to 14-7 with :07 remaining in the first quarter.

The Panthers' defense forced a punt and the offense responded with an 11-play, 46-yard drive. Haas' 17-yard punt return gave the Panthers possession at the Perham 46. Dickinson gained 2 yards on fourth-and-1, Tristin Persons gained 7 yards on third-and-5 and Severtson rushed for 8 yards to the Perham 15. Three plays later, Severtson scored on 10-yard run and Johnson converted the kick to tie the game at 14-14 with 6:46 remaining in the first half.

Justin Dravis gave the Panthers a 20-14 lead at the 5:52 mark by intercepting a Beachy pass on third down and returning it 27 yards for a score. Park Rapids missed the extra point, but had the lead.

Perham responded with a six-play, 52-yard drive as DeConcini rushed four times for 47 yards, including gains of 13 and 28 yards, to set up a 5-yard TD run by Zack Peterson. Ditterich's kick gave Perham a 21-20 lead with 3:44 left in the first half.

The Yellowjackets attempted an onside kick, which went out-of-bounds. Park Rapids took over at its own 42 and put together a 58-yard scoring drive in four plays, capped by Person's 52-yard TD scamper on fourth-and-4. Again the Panthers failed on the conversion, but held a 26-21 lead with 2:14 left in the half.

An 11-yard run by DeConcini and a personal-foul penalty gave Perham a first down at the Park Rapids 43. But a holding penalty and Logan Johnson's sack gave the Panthers the ball at their own 48 with 1:23 remaining.

A 5-yard catch by Persons and a 5-yard run by Severtson gave the Panthers a first down at the Perham 37, but a holding penalty and an interception by Evan Guck ended that drive.

Beachy's 20-yard run led to a first down at the Park Rapids 30, but Kenny David recovered a fumble at the 24 two plays later to end the half.

Park Rapids entered Yellowjackets' territory on the opening series of the second half when Becker rushed five times for 21 yards and Persons had a 15-yard gain. But Persons was stopped on fourth-and-3 as Perham took over at its own 45.

The Yellowjackets had to punt, but regained possession when Josh Jeziorski recovered a fumble at the Perham 47. Twelve plays later, Perham had the lead.

DeConcini carried the ball eight times for 45 yards, including a gain of 3 yards on fourth-and-2 at the Park Rapids 21. DeConcini capped the 53-yard drive with a 16-yard TD run as the Yellowjackets led 27-26 with 11:16 to play.

Perham put together another scoring threat on its next possession as Beachy hit Dahl for a 21-yard gain and added a 12-yard run to reach the Park Rapids 8. But a penalty for an illegal block helped end that drive at the 24.

The Panthers took over and used Severtson's 6-yard gain on third-and-4 and 1-yard carry on fourth-and-1 to advance to the Park Rapids 46. Two plays later, Ryan Schmitz recovered a fumble at the Park Rapids 48 and the Yellowjackets took over with 1:49 left.

DeConcini's 5-yard run on fourth-and-2 sealed the win.

"You take away the first three minutes or you take away our fumbles and we win that game," said Morris. "We had some chances, but a couple of plays hurt us. I know we would have scored in the second half if we hadn't fumbled the ball. We made some mistakes, but all of those mistakes are fixable. All-around it was a close game. We just ended up on the short side."

Perham finished with 402 yards in offense with DeConcini rushing 32 times for 184 yards and Beachy completing 7 of 15 passes for 163 yards.

The Panthers had 287 yards in offense with Persons gaining 89 yards on 15 carries and Becker adding 69 yards on 16 carries. Severtson rushed 20 times for 61 yards while Dickinson completed 3 of 8 passes for 67 yards.

The win lifted Perham to 4-0 against Midwest Red District opponents and 4-1 overall while the Panthers fell to 2-2 in district play and 3-2 overall. Perham is now 3-0 against section teams while the Panthers fell to 1-1 in section play.

In other Section 8AAA games, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton fell to 4-1 with a 22-21 loss to Barnesville while Aitkin improved to 4-1 with a 34-19 win over Esko. Pequot Lakes fell to 2-3 with a 34-25 loss to Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks fell to 1-4 with a 14-12 loss to Thief River Falls and Roseau fell to 0-5 with a 61-6 loss to Fergus Falls.

Fergus Falls leads the MIdwest Red standings with a 5-0 record while Detroit Lakes and Perham are 4-1. After Park Rapids are Thief River Falls and Pequot Lakes at 2-3, East Grand Forks at 1-4 and Roseau at 0-5.

Park Rapids will be hoping to cap off homecoming week with a win over Pequot Lakes in another key section game this Friday night. Kickoff at Vern Weekley Field will be at 6 p.m.

"This is going to be a tough game. Pequot Lakes wants to come in here and beat us and spoil our homecoming. We're going to have to come out of the gates and be ready to play," said Morris. "This is a must-win for us. If we lose this game we'll most likely be on the road for the playoffs and we want to open the playoffs at home."

Park Rapids 7 19 0 0...26

Perham 14 7 0 6...27

SCORING

P—DeConcini 30 run (Ditterich kick)

P—Dahl 33 pass from Beachy (Ditterich kick)

PR—Haas 54 pass from Dickinson (J. Johnson kick)

PR—Severtson 10 run (J. Johnson kick)

PR—J. Dravis 27 interception return (kick failed)

P—Peterson 5 run (Ditterich kick)

PR—Persons 52 run (pass failed)

P—DeConcini 16 run (run failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

PR PER

First downs 15 19

Rushes-yards 56-220 54-239

Passing 3-8-1 7-15-2

Passing yards 67 163

Total yards 287 402

Penalties-yards 4-35 8-65

Fumbles-lost 4-3 2-2

Possession time 25:13 22:47

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. Park Rapids: Persons 15-89, Becker 16-69, Severtson 20-61, Dickinson 5-1. Perham: DeConcini 32-184, Beachy 14-43, Peterson 4-9, T. Moser 1-3, Dahl 1-2.

PASSING. Park Rapids: Dickinson 3-8-1 for 67 yards. Perham: Beachy 7-15-2 for 163 yards.

RECEIVING. Park Rapids: Haas 1-54, J. Johnson 1-8, Persons 1-5. Perham: Dahl 2-54, R. Moser 2-41, Kovash 1-39, Honer 1-28, Guck 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS. Park Rapids: Haas 1-16, Weaver 1-8. Perham: Moser 1-50.

KICKOFF RETURNS. Park Rapids: Severtson 3-48, Persons 1-15, Weaver 1-0. Perham: R. Moser 3-52, T. Moser 1-32.