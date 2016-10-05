Pirates, Rams top Panthers in finales

Roseau locked up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Section 8A girls tennis tournament with a 6-1 win over Park Rapids and a 5-2 win over Crookston in the regular-season finale Saturday at Crookston.

Park Rapids opened the triangular with a 4-3 loss to Crookston as the Pirates swept the singles matches for the win. Drew Hilmanowski and Natalie Kinkel won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, Haley MacPherson and Tori Hilmanowski won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles, and Olivia Wallace and Abby Morris won in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles for the Panthers.

In the second match against Roseau, the Rams swept doubles and won three singles matches in straight sets for a 6-1 win over Park Rapids. Kinkel's straight-set win at No. 2 singles provided the Panthers' lone win.

Park Rapids fell to 4-5 against Section 8A opponents and 10-10 overall in dual meets.

The seeds for the section tournament, which begins Oct. 13, will be released this week.

Crookston 4, Park Rapids 3

No. 1 singles: Ally Tiedemann, C, over Julia Smith 6-1, 2-6, 7-4.

No. 2 singles: Amy Follette, C, over Jada Renneberg 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 singles: Jaeden Lizakowski, C, over Chloe Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).

No. 4 singles: Catherine Tiedemann, C, over Gracie Eischens 6-1, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Drew Hilmanowski/Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Kendall Wahouske/Nissa Brekken 6-4, 6-2.

No. 2 doubles: Haley MacPherson/Tori Hilmanowski, PR, over Megan Flateland/Emma Borowicz 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3 doubles: Olivia Wallace/Abby Morris, PR, over Elysa Christenson/Hannah Street 3-6, 6-2, 7-3.

Roseau 6, Park Rapids 1

No. 1 singles: Jodi Ostroski, R, over Julia Smith 6-4, 6-0.

No. 2 singles: Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Lauren Johnson 6-2, 6-2.

No. 3 singles: Kate Wensloff, R, over Drew Hilmanowski 6-1, injury default.

No. 4 singles: Madi Lee, R, over Jada Renneberg 6-0, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Bria Dale/Haley Ostgaard, R, over Haley MacPherson/Tori Hilmanowski 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

No. 2 doubles: Mack Bergstrom/Ellice Murphy, R, over Olivia Wallace/Abby Morris 6-4, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles: Stella Vatnsdal/Jayda McFarlane, R, over Gracie Eischens/Chloe Johnson 6-3, 6-4.

Panthers take second at TRF

Julia Smith won all three of her matches at No. 1 singles in leading the Panthers to runner-up honors at Thursday's Thief River Falls quadrangular meet.

Wallace took second at No. 3 singles, Jada Renneberg finished second at No. 4 singles, and Drew Hilmanowski and Kinkel took second at No. 1 doubles as the Panthers compiled 11 points. Thief River Falls took first with 16 points while Roseau (10) and East Grand Forks (2) followed.

Morris was third at No. 2 singles, Gracie Eischens and Chloe Johnson finished third at No. 3 doubles, and MacPherson and Tori Hilmanowski were fourth at No. 2 doubles.

"I thought everyone played really well, which is nice to see heading into the section tournament," said Park Rapids head coach Brianne Morris. "The girls are working hard and are excited. I'm really happy and feel like we are ready to play against anyone."

Team scores: Thief River Falls 16, Park Rapids 11, Roseau 10, East Grand Forks 2.

Park Rapids results

Julia Smith (No. 1 singles): defeated Callie Fagerstrom, TRF, 6-4, 6-3; defeated Maggie Dietrich, EGF, 6-3, 6-1; defeated Jodi Ostroski, R, 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).

Abby Morris (No. 2 singles): lost to Shawna Spears, TRF, 6-3, 6-0; defeated Bailey McMahon, EGF, 0-6, 7-5, 10-8; lost to Mack Bergstrom, R, 6-2, 6-2.

Olivia Wallace (No. 3 singles): lost to Kira Beier, TRF, 6-3, 6-0; defeated Geena Boyum, EGF, 6-0, 6-3; defeated Ellice Murphy, R, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-4.

Jada Renneberg (No. 4 singles): lost to Bella Nelson, TRF, 6-0, 6-0; defeated McKenna Aitchinson, EGF, 7-5, 6-4; defeated stella Vatnsdal, R, 5-7, 6-0, 10-3.

Drew Hilmanowski/Natalie Kinkel (No. 1 doubles): lost to Allie Okeson/Kora Torkelson, TRF, 6-4, 7-6 (7-1); defeated Emma Dietrich/Jenna Dietrich, EGF, 6-4, 7-5; defeated Lauren Johnson/Kate Wensloff, R, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2).

Haley MacPherson/Tori Hilmanowski (No. 2 doubles): lost to Karryn Leake/Khloe Lund, TRF, 6-0, 6-4; lost to Kayla Partlow/Delaney Aaker, EGF, 4-6, 6-4, 13-11; lost to Madi Lee/Hailey Ostgaard, R, 6-2, 6-0.

Gracie Eischens/Chloe Johnson (No. 3 doubles): lost to Hailey Kvick/Kate Byron, TRF 6-2, 6-1; defeated Tessa Birkholz/Gracie Coulter, EGF, 4-6, 6-3, 10-3; lost to Bria Dale/Grace Walsh, R, 6-2, 6-4.