Perham edges Panthers in key section game

Park Rapids' Justin Dravis sprinted to the corner of the end zone with an interception return for a touchdown against Perham Friday night. Jason Groth / Perham Focus

Jack DeConcini's 16-yard touchdown run with 11:16 to play gave Perham a 27-26 win over Park Rapids in a key Section 8AAA football game Friday night at Perham.

The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 9:26 to play in the first quarter on DeConcini's 30-yard TD run and Anthony Dahl's 33-yard TD reception from Jensen Beachy following a Park Rapids fumble.

Park Rapids rallied to take a 20-14 lead on Jason Haas' 54-yard TD catch from Jake Dickinson, Zach Severtson's 10-yard TD run and Justin Dravis' 27-yard interception return. The Panthers' first touchdown with :07 remaining in the first quarter capped a nine-play, 91-yard drive while Severtson's TD capped an 11-play, 46-yard march with 6:46 to play in the second quarter. Dravis scored at the 5:52 mark.

Perham took a 21-20 lead on Zack Peterson's 5-yard TD run at the 3:44 mark before Tristin Persons capped a four-play, 58-yard drive with a 52-yard TD run with 2:14 left before halftime to give Park Rapids a 26-20 lead.

Neither team scored until DeConcini scored the game-winner to cap a 12-play, 53-yard drive.

Perham recovered a fumble and ran out the final 1:49 to improve to 3-0 in the section and 4-1 overall. Park Rapids fell to 1-1 in section games and 3-2 overall. Perham is now 4-0 in Midwest Red District play while the Panthers fell to 2-2 against district opponents.

Park Rapids hosts Pequot Lakes for homecoming this Friday night with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

See Wednesday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from this game.