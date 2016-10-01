Nevis moves up in state football poll

Nevis moved up a spot while Park Rapids dropped out of the top 10 in this week's Minnesota state high school football polls.

Nevis claimed the No. 7 spot in this week's state 9-man poll with 8 votes after a 42-6 win at Silver Bay last Friday night. The Tigers, who were rated No. 8 last week, improved to 4-0. Grand Meadow tops the 9-man ratings with 54 votes while Waubun is third with 47 votes. Ada-Borup received 2 votes to share the No. 12 spot.

In the state Class AAA poll, Park Rapids fell from No. 8 to a share of the No. 15 spot with 2 votes following a 46-0 loss at Detroit Lakes. Park Rapids fell to 3-1 on the season. St. Croix Lutheran holds the top spot with 75 votes while Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton is second with 68 votes. Perham also received 2 votes.

Fergus Falls is rated No. 8 with 25 votes and Detroit Lakes is rated No. 16 with 1 vote in the state Class AAAA poll while Barnesville is rated No. 2 with 63 votes, Hawley is rated No. 11 with 12 votes and Staples-Motley is rated No. 14 with 2 votes in the state Class AA poll.