Kantonen leads field at Milaca Mega Meet

Per Jorgenson (left) was the top finisher for the Park Rapids boys cross-country team at the Milaca Mega Meet.

Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen led a pack of 251 girls cross-country runners and United North Central claimed runner-up honors among 1A teams at last Saturday's Milaca Mega Meet.

Kantonen covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 11 seconds while UNC's Annika Aho finished fourth in 19:44. Rounding out the Warriors' team score were Kate Hendrickson (37th in 21:25), Cierra Ahlf (42nd in 21:32), Molly Hendrickson (56th in 21:51) and Kaarin Lehto (62nd in 22:03).

Trinity School at River Ridge won the girls team title with 140 points while UNC followed with 175 points.

Park Rapids fielded an incomplete team in the varsity race as Macky Warne finished 111th in 23:15 and Madison Steffel placed 236th in 28:31 in a training run.

In the boys meet, UNC finished 24th with 650 points. Leading the Warriors were Brett Pinoniemi (85th in 18:48), Lars Keranen (125th in 19:15), Blake Schoon (145th in 19:32), Ben Johnson (169th in 20:00) and Wyatt Meech (175th in 20:03).

Per Jorgenson led Park Rapids by placing 73rd in 18:41. Kaleb Carlson was 249th in 21:55 and Nolan Booge took 269th in 22:49 for the Panthers, who only had three varsity runners.

Declan Dahlberg of Mounds Park Academy led the 290-runner boys field with a winning time of 16:05 while West Central Area claimed the team title with 139 points.

In other races, Park Rapids' Whitney Steffel finished 36th in the sophomore girls race in 23:29 while Seth Breitweser was 74th in the sophomore boys race in 19:25. Keegan Moses took 61st in the freshman boys race in 19:31. Haley Pickar clocked a 13:54 in the eighth grade girls race, Owen Wagner clocked a 14:07 in the eighth grade boys race and Mikaela Nelson clocked a 15:19 in the seventh grade girls race.

Girls team scores: Trinity School at River Ridge 140, United North Central 175, West Central Area 179, Howard Lake-Waverly 180, Providence Academy 189, Lake City 191, Nova Classical Academy 219, Maple Lake 223, Morris Area 281, Heritage Christian Academy 340, Redwood Valley 370, Staples-Motley 386, Roseau 388, Maple River 428, Carlton 459, Eveleth-Gilbert 466, Ottertail Central 468, Osakis 491, Mankato Loyola 492, United South Central 502, New London-Spicer 531, Mounds Park Academy 536, Mesabi East 552, Paynesville 573, Wadena-Deer Creek 598, St. James 598, Duluth Marshall 650, Concordia Academy 684, Pierz 709, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 710, Rush City 752, G-F-W 805, Mayer Lutheran 896, Deer River 915.

Individual results

1, Lydia Kantonen, Park Rapids, 19:11. 2, Madeline Kelly, Providence Academy, 19:14. 3, Katherine Geist, Crookston, 19:34. 4, Annika Aho, UNC, 19:44. 5, Kira Sweeney, Staples-Motley, 19:50. 37, Kate Hendrickson, UNC, 21:25. 42, Cierra Ahlf, UNC, 21:32. 56, Molly Hendrickson, UNC, 21:51. 62, Kaarin Lehto, UNC, 22:03. 71, Megan Hendrickson, UNC, 22:19. 111, Macky Warne, Park Rapids, 23:15. 115, Maria Isaacson, UNC, 23:24. 236, Madison Steffel, Park Rapids, 28:31.

Boys team scores:

Individual results

1, Declan Dahlberg, Mounds Park Academy, 16:05. 2, Lucas Mueller, Nova Classical Academy, 16:12. 3, Ryley Nelson, West Central Area, 16:13. 4, Carl Kozlowski, Lake City, 16:38. 5, Jacob Bright, West Central Area, 16:51. 73, Per Jorgenson, Park Rapids, 18:41. 85, Brett Pinoniemi, UNC, 18:48. 125, Lars Keranen, UNC, 19:15. 145, Blake Schoon, UNC, 19:32. 169, Ben Johnson, UNC, 20:00. 175, Wyatt Meech, UNC, 20:03. 210, Jamin Lehto, UNC, 20:39. 249, Kaleb Carlson, Park Rapids, 21:55. 269, Nolan Booge, Park Rapids, 22:49.