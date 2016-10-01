Serving sparks Panthers past section opponents

Solid serving sparked the Park Rapids volleyball team to a pair of impressive road wins against Section 8AA opponents.

The Panthers put 82 of 89 serves in play with 11 aces in a 3-1 win over Wadena-Deer Creek at Wadena Monday and put 69 of 72 serves in play with 18 aces in a 3-0 win at Pequot Lakes Tuesday night.

Jaiden McCollum (19), Kamree Carlson (18) and Emily Dean (9) combined for 46 of the team's 55 kills in a 20-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 win at Wadena. McCollum's three aces and 16 points, Brooke Jerger's two aces and 12 points, and Kaisa Coborn's three aces and 11 points led Park Rapids at the service line. Kennedy Carlson tallied 47 set assists.

Defensively, Jerger and McCollum had four assisted blocks each while Coborn (14), Kamree Carlson (14), Dean (12) and McCollum (10) hit double figures in digs.

The solid serving helped Park Rapids overcome 25 hitting errors.

Ellie Miron had 14 kills and six blocks while Casey Volkmann added nine kills for the Wolverines, who fell to 2-2 against section teams and 14-4 overall this season.

In the Mid-State Conference win over Pequot Lakes, McCollum's 13 kills, four ace serves and 10 service points led the Panthers to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 victory.

Kamree Carlson added nine kills and nine digs while Coborn served six aces and had 11 digs. Kennedy Carlson added three ace serves and 30 set assists as the Panthers improved to 2-0 in the conference, 2-1 against Section 8AA teams and 9-3 overall.

Karli Skog had nine kills for the Patriots, who fell to 1-1 in conference matches, 1-1 against section opponents and 10-3 overall.

"Because of a few injuries we've been trying different lineups and trying to find what works best," said Park Rapids head coach Stephanie Hanson. "We've been working on playing with confidence. When all the pieces come together and we execute, we're strong. We're trying to put it all together and be more consistent. It's getting there."

Park Rapids statistics vs. W-DC

Serving: Jerger 18 for 20 (2 aces), Bagstad 8 for 9 (1 ace), Ke. Carlson 4 for 6, Coborn 15 for 16 (3 aces), Ka. Carlson 15 for 15 (2 aces), McCollum 22 for 23 (3 aces).

Service points: McCollum 16, Jerger 12, Coborn 11, Ka. Carlson 9, Bagstad 3.

Attacks: Jerger 6 (3 kills), Bagstad 1, Ke. Carlson 13 (2 kills), Coborn 4, Ka. Carlson 30 (18 kills), Dean 19 (9 kills), McCollum 41 (19 kills), Michaelson 13 (4 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 105 (47 assists), Jerger 1, Bagstad 1, Michaelson 1.

Digs: Coborn 14, Ka. Carlson 14, Dean 12, McCollum 10, Michaelson 3, Jerger 2, Byer 1, Ke. Carlson 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Ke. Carlson 1-1, Dean 1-0, Jerger 0-4, Ka. Carlson 0-1, McCollum 0-4.

Serve receive: Byer 1 for 1, Coborn 21 for 23, Ka. Carlson 18 for 21, Dean 16 for 18, McCollum 3 for 4.

Nevis stats vs. Pequot Lakes

Serving: Jerger 12 for 12 (2 aces), Bagstad 10 for 11 (2 aces), Ke. Carlson 10 for 11 (3 aces), Coborn 11 for 11 (6 aces), Ka. Carlson 10 for 11 (1 ace), McCollum 16 for 16 (4 aces).

Service points: McCollum 10,Coborn 8, Jerger 6, Bagstad 6, Ke. Carlson 6, Ka. Carlson 4.

Attacks: Jerger 9 (1 kill), Ke. Carlson 4 (2 kills), Coborn 7 (3 kills), Ka. Carlson 27 (9 kills), Dean 13 (4 kills), McCollum 22 (13 kills), Michaelson 9 (4 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 71 (30 assists), McCollum 5 (1 assist), Michaelson 3 (1 assist), Jerger 1 (1 assist), Coborn 1 (1 assist), Ka. Carlson 1, Dean 1.

Digs: Coborn 11, Ka. Carlson 9, McCollum 7, Ke. Carlson 4, Dean 4, Michaelson 4.

Blocks (solo-assists): Ka. Carlson 1-0, Jerger 0-1, Dean 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 3 for 4, Coborn 15 for 18, Ka. Carlson 11 for 11, Dean 5 for 8, McCollum 11 for 11.