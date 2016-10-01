Panthers defeat Parkers Prairie
A sweep in singles gave the Park Rapids girls tennis team a 5-2 win at Parkers Prairie Tuesday afternoon.
Julia Smith, Natalie Kinkel, Tori Hilmanowski and Abby Morris all won their singles matches in straight sets while Chloe Johnson and Jada Renneberg prevailed in three sets at No. 3 doubles as the Panthers improved to 4-3 against Section 8A opponents and 10-8 overall in dual meets.
The Panthers defeated Parkers Prairie 6-1 earlier in the season.
Park Rapids 5, Parkers Prairie 2
No. 1 singles: Julia Smith, PR, over Kamryn Arceneau 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2 singles: Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Maddie Schroeder 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 singles: Tori Hilmanowski, PR, over Erica Woida 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4 singles: Abby Morris, PR, over Analise Marquardt 7-5, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles: Kathryn Burquest/Abby Burquest, PP, over Haley MacPherson/Drew Hilmanowski 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles: Summer Dobratz/Megan Arens, PP, over Olivia Wallace/Gracie Eischens 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 doubles: Chloe Johnson/Jada Renneberg, PR, over Grace Roers/Katelyn Schlosser 7-5, 1-6, 6-2.