Kantonen, Aho rated in state poll

Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen and United North Central's Annika Aho were among the top 10 runners listed in this week's state Class A girls cross-country poll.

Kantonen moved up to the No. 4 spot while Aho was rated No. 10. Perham's Brynnan Covington was rated No. 2, giving Section 8A three runners in the top spots. Math and Science Academy's Tierney Wolfgram was the top-rated runner in this week's poll.

In the team rankings, UNC was rated No. 12. Fairmont held the No. 1 spot while Perham was rated No. 2.

In the state Class A boys poll, Perham was rated No. 1 and Pequot Lakes was rated No. 9.