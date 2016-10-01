Bemidji hands Panthers first loss

Bemidji took first in seven events and added seven runner-up finishes to hand the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team its first loss of the season Tuesday night at Bemidji.

The Lumberjacks went 1-2 in diving, the 100-yard freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay to spark a 110-76 win.

Bemidji won four of the first five events to build a 48-30 lead. Liesel Smee won the 200 individual medley in 2:38.52 and Maija Hovelsrud followed in 2:39.56 while the 200 medley relay team of Ellie Ulvin, Hovelsrud, Liesel Smee and Jordan Klemmer (in 2:11.43); Olivia Ulvin in the 200 freestyle (in 2:12.94); and Klemmer in the 50 freestyle (in 27.32) also had runner-up showings for the Panthers.

Park Rapids responded by winning four of the next six events.

Ellie Ulvin won the 100 butterfly in 1:09.00; the 200 freestyle relay team of Ellie Ulvin, Klemmer, Trinah Szafranski and Olivia Ulvin took first in 1:51.45; Ellie Ulvin led the field in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.94; and Maija Hovelsrud clocked a winning time of 1:16.32 in the 100 breaststroke. Olivia Ulvin clocked a runner-up 6:11.09 in the 500 freestyle during that stretch.

Bemidji led 98-74 before a 1-2 finish in the 400 freestyle relay capped off the win as the Panthers fell to 5-1 in dual meets.

Bemidji 110, Park Rapids 76

200 medley relay: 1, Bemidji, 2:02.63. 2, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Hovelsrud, Smee, Klemmer), 2:11.43. 3, Bemidji, 2:14.69. 4, Park Rapids (Kaseman, Nichols, Robbins, Damar), 2:25.33.

200 freestyle: 1, Yartz, B, 2:06.81. 2, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:12.94. 3, Takkunen, B, 2:15.26. 4, Mess, B, 2:15.45. 5, Szafranski, PR, 2:23.39. 6, Bannerman, PR, 2:46.63.

200 individual medley: 1, Smee, PR, 2:38.52. 2, Hovelsrud, PR, 2:39.56. 3, St. Clair, B, 2:42.46. 4, Korbel, B, 2:42.73. 5, A. Voigt, PR, 2:49.70. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 3:19.56.

50 freestyle: 1, Vincent, B, 27.28. 2, Klemmer, PR, 27.32. 3, Knutson, B, 2.50. 4, Port, B, 29.17. 5, Damar, PR, 30.79. 6, Nichols, PR, 32.91. JV: Wolff, PR, 33.60; Gorder, PR, 43.36.

Diving: 1, Howard, B, 190.25 points. 2, Corradi, B, 180.65. 3, Eischens, PR, 167.70. 4, Fischer, PR, 149.20. 5, Lundquist, B, 136.25.

100 butterfly: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:09.00. 2, Vincent, B, 1:09.71. 3, Son, B, 1:12.70. 4, Smee, PR, 1:18.12. 5, Knutson, B, 1:19.66. 6, Bannerman, PR, 1:44.13. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 1:33.38.

100 freestyle: 1, Sether, B, 1:01.02. 2, Takkunen, B, 1:01.48. 3, Klemmer, PR, 1:01.77. 4, Szafranski, PR, 1:03.22. 5, Port, B, 1:05.18. 6, Damar, PR, 1:08.49. JV: Mitchell, PR, 1:17.45; Wolff, PR, 1:18.32; Gorder, PR, 1:40.50.

500 freestyle: 1, Yartz, B, 5:40.23. 2, O. Ulvin, PR, 6:11.09. 3, Robbins, PR, 6:13.97. 4, Fairbanks, B, 6:27.55. 5, Alexander, B, 6:32.56. 6, Kaseman, PR, 6:36.16.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Klemmer, Szafranski, O. Ulvin), 1:51.45. 2, Bemidji, 1:51.96. 3, Bemidji, 1:53.46, 4, Park Rapids (Hovelsrud, A. Voigt, Nichols, Bannerman), 2:08.43. JV: Park Rapids (Mitchell, Wolff, Gorder, Offerdahl), 2:28.83.

100 backstroke: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:09.94. 2, St. Clair, B, 1:10.06. 3, Son, B, 1:13.51. 4, Robbins, PR, 1:15.56. 5, A. Voigt, PR, 1:15.73. JV: Mitchell, PR, 1:35.84.

100 breaststroke: 1, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:16.32. 2, Andersen, B, 1:17.04. 3, Sether, B, 1:23.84. 4, Takkunen, B, 1:24.71. 5, Kaseman, PR, 1:26.25. 6, Nichols, PR, 1:28.97.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Bemidji, 4:09.01. 2, Bemidji, 4:11.63. 3, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, Smee, Damar, Szafranski), 4:26.19. 4, Park Rapids (A. Voigt, Robbins, Bannerman, Kaseman), 4:45.12.