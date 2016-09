Carlson breaks school record for set assists

Kennedy Carlson broke her school record for set assists, but it wasn't enough as the Park Rapids volleyball team dropped a marathon 3-2 decision at Pelican Rapids Thursday night.

Carlson had 63 set assists, breaking her school record of 55 set last season. However, the Vikings were able to rally for a 12-25, 26-28, 25-23, 27-25, 16-14 victory.

Grace Johnson's 12 kills and Jessica Weinrich's 11 kills led the way for Pelican Rapids, which improved to 9-5.

Jaiden McCollum's 23 kills, Rilee Michaelson's 13 kills and Kamree Carlson's 12 kills led the Panthers, who finished with 67 kills. Kennedy Carlson served three aces and 13 points while McCollum served two aces and 11 points. Brooke Jerger and Kaisa Coborn also served two aces each.

Defensively, McCollum had two solo blocks and 17 digs. Kamree Carlson led the way with 23 digs while Emily Dean (17), Coborn (16), Kortne Byer (15) and Kennedy Carlson (10) also had double digits in digs.

The Panthers had 17 service errors and 33 attack errors in the loss.

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Jerger 9 for 10 (2 aces), Bagstad 1 for 3, Ke. Carlson 18 for 21 (3 aces), Coborn 18 for 21 (2 aces), Ka. Carlson 12 for 14, Weaver 3 for 6, Dean 19 for 21 (1 ace), McCollum 19 for 20 (2 aces).

Service points: Ke. Carlson 13, McCollum 11, Coborn 9, Dean 8, Jerger 6, Ka. Carlson 5, Weaver 2.

Attacks: Byer 1, Ke. Carlson 15 (4 kills), Coborn 42 (9 kills), Ka. Carlson 29 (12 kills), Dean 14 (6 kills), McCollum 49 (23 kills), Michaelson 27 (13 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 137 (63 assists), Dean 10 (1 assist), Coborn 3, Ka. Carlson 3, McCollum 3, Byer 1, Michaelson 1.

Digs: Ka. Carlson 23, Dean 17, McCollum 17, Coborn 16, Byer 15, Ke. Carlson 10, Michaelson 8, Jerger 2, Weaver 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): McCollum 2-2, Michaelson 0-3, Ke. Carlson 0-2, Coborn 0-1, Ka. Carlson 0-1, Dean 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 15 for 20, Bagstad 2 for 2, Ke. Carlson 1 for 1, Coborn 10 for 11, Dean 23 for 27, McCollum 10 for 10.

Panthers go 3-1

The Panthers rebounded for a first-round loss to win their final three matches at Saturday's Parkers Prairie tournament.

Park Rapids opened with a 25-19, 25-22 loss to Park Christian before defeating Parkers Prairie 25-21, 25-20 and Menahga 25-16, 25-12 in pool play. The Panthers then defeated Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 25-11, 25-12 in the final match.

McCollum's 10 kills and two aces and Kamree Carlson's 10 digs led the Panthers in the loss to Park Christian.

McCollum's five kills and two aces and Coborn's two aces and eight digs helped the Panthers defeat Parkers Prairie.

Coborn's two ace serves and Dean's 10 digs and two solo blocks led the way for Park Rapids against Menahga.

In the final match, McCollum's 10 kills, Kamree Carlson's three ace serves and Coborn's 11 digs paced the Panthers.

Kennedy Carlson had 79 set assists in the four matches as the Panthers improved to 7-3 on the season.

PR stats vs. Park Christian

Serving: Jerger 7 for 7, Ke. Carlson 2 for 4, Coborn 5 for 7, Ka. Carlson 3 for 4, Weaver 3 for 3, Dean 4 for 5, McCollum 11 for 12 (2 aces).

Service points: McCollum 8, Jerger 2, coborn 2, Dean 2, Weaver 1.

Attacks: Ke. Carlson 1, Coborn 18 (5 kills), Ka. Carlson 10 (2 kills), Dean 4 (1 kill), McCollum 17 (10 kills), Michaelson 16 (4 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 58 (21 assists), Dean 4, Coborn 1 (1 assist), McCollum 1.

Digs: Ka. Carlson 10, Dean 6, Coborn 4, Ke. Carlson 3, McCollum 3, Jerger 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Ke. Carlson 1-2, Ka. Carlson 1-0, McCollum 0-2, Michaelson 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 4 for 7, Ka. Carlson 8 for 8, Dean 9 for 10, McCollum 11 for 12.

PR stats vs. Parkers Prairie

Serving: Jerger 7 for 8 (1 ace), Bagstad 2 for 2, Ke. CArlson 10 for 10, Coborn 6 for 7 (2 aces), Ka. Carlson 4 for 4 (1 ace), Weaver 3 for 4, Dean 6 for 6, McCollum 8 for 8 (2 aces).

Service points: Ke. Carlson 5, McCollum 5, Jerger 4, Dean 4, Coborn 2, Ka. Carlson 2, Weaver 1.

Attacks: Jerger 1 (1 kill), Bagstad 2 (2 kills), Ke. Carlson 8 (4 kills), Coborn 7 (3 kills), Ka. Carlson 12 (3 kills), Dean 6 (3 kills), McCollum 9 (5 kills), Michaelson 4 (2 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 38 (19 assists), Coborn 1, Michaelson 1.

Digs: Coborn 8, Ke. Carlson 2, Ka. Carlson 2, Dean 2, Jerger 1, McCollum 1, Michaelson 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Dean 2-0, Ke. Carlson 0-2, McCollum 0-2.

Serve receive: Byer 11 for 12, Bagstad 2 for 2, Coborn 4 for 6, Ka. Carlson 2 for 2, Dean 7 for 8, McCollum 10 for 12, Michaelson 1 for 1.

Park Rapids stats vs. Menahga

Serving: Jerger 7 for 8 (1 ace), Bagstad 5 for 5 (1 ace), Ke. Carlson 4 for 4, Coborn 8 for 8 (2 aces), Weaver 13 for 13 (4 aces), Dean 1 for 1, McCollum 8 for 8 (1 ace).

Service points: Weaver 7, McCollum 5, Jerger 4, Bagstad 3, Coborn 3, Ke. Carlson 2.

Attacks: Bagstad 2 (1 kill), Ke. Carlson 3 (1 kill), Coborn 10 (4 kills), Ka. Carlson 10 (4 kills), Dean 4 (1 kill), McCollum 14 (6 kills), Michaelson 6 (5 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 37 (18 assists), Dean 3, Byer 1, Bagstad 1, Ka. Carlson 1, Michaelson 1.

Digs: Dean 10, Byer 6, Ka. Carlson 6, McCollum 4, Coborn 2, Michaelson 2, Ke. Carlson 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Dean 2-1, Ke. Carlson 0-2, Ka. Carlson 0-2, McCollum 0-2, MIchaelson 0-2.

Serve receive: Byer 8 for 10, Bagstad 2 for 3, Coborn 0 for 1, Ka. Carlson 2 for 2, Dean 3 for 5, McCollum 3 for 3.

Park Rapids stats vs. C-G-B

Serving: Jerger 1 for 1, Bagstad 7 for 9, Ke. Carlson 7 for 7 (1 ace), Coborn 3 for 3, Ka. Carlson 8 for 10)3 aces), Weaver 10 for 12 (1 ace), McCollum 9 for 9.

Service points: Weaver 7, Bagstad 5, Ka. Carlson 5, Ke. Carlson 3, McCollum 3, Coborn 1.

Attacks: Jerger 4 (3 kills), Ke. Carlson 7 (3 kills), Coborn 1, Ka. Carlson 9 (5 kills), Dean 8 (4 kills), McCollum 16 (11 kills), Michaelson 8 (6 kills).

Sets: Ke. Carlson 42 (21 assists), Coborn 1 (1 assist).

Digs: Coborn 11, Ka. Carlson 5, McCollum 5, Ke. Carlson 2, Dean 2, Michaelson 2, Jerger 1.

Assisted blocks: Michaelson 2, McCollum 1.

Serve receive: Byer 1 for 1, Coborn 3 for 3, Ka. Carlson 7 for 8, Dean 3 for 3, McCollum 1 for 1.