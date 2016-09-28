Panthers coast to another dual win

Ellie Ulvin led off Park Rapids' winning 200-yard medley relay team and won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:10.99 during Thursday night's meet against Perham. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

The Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team followed a 1-2 showing in the 100-yard freestyle with a 1-2-3 finish in the 500 freestyle to pull away for a 110-75 victory over Perham Thursday night at the Area High School pool.

Perham never led in this meet, but stayed close until the Panthers pulled away after diving to improve to 5-0 in dual meets this season.

Ellie Ulvin, Maija Hovelsrud, Liesel Smee and Jordan Klemmer opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:07.71.

After Olivia Ulvin won the 200 freestyle in 2:12.21, the Panthers used a 1-2-3 showing by Smee (in 2:34.67), Hovelsrud (in 2:38.33) and Aleah Voigt (in 2:45.23) in the 200 individual medley to claim a 30-16 advantage.

Klemmer's runner-up 27.23 in the 50 freestyle and Ellie Ulvin's winning time of 1:13.20 in the 100 butterfly kept the Panthers ahead 51-42.

The Panthers then went 1-2 in three of the next four events to take control.

Klemmer won the 100 freestyle in 1:01.44 and Savana Damar followed in 1:06.28 before Olivia Ulvin led a sweep in the 500 freestyle with a 5:57.26. Smee's 6:02.32 and Jess Kaseman's 6:31.11 extended the Panthers' advantage to 75-50.

Hovelsrud, Madi Robbins, Damar and Olivia Ulvin clocked a runner-up 1:55.91 in the 200 freestyle relay before Ellie Ulvin won the 100 backstroke in 1:10.99 and Robbins followed in 1:14.81 as Park Rapids held a 90-65 edge.

Park Rapids closed the meet with Hovelsrud's winning time of 1:16.85 in the 100 breaststroke and a winning time of 4:10.58 by Olivia Ulvin, Klemmer, Smee and Ellie Ulvin in the 400 freestyle relay.

Park Rapids 110, Perham 75

200 medley relay: 1, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Hovelsrud, Smee, Klemmer), 2:07.71. 2, Perham, 2:12.48. 3, Perham, 2:16.75. 4, Park Rapids (Kaseman, Nichols, Robbins, A. Voigt), 2:20.36. JV: Park Rapids (Gorder, Mitchell, Offerdahl, Wolff), 2:57.29.

200 freestyle: 1, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:12.21. 2, Tellinghuisen, P, 2:17.00. 3, Carow, P, 2:33.06. 4, Cease, PR, 2:33.06. 5, Bannerman, PR, 2:41.04. JV: Wolff, PR, 2:58.44.

200 individual medley: 1, Smee, PR, 2:34.67. 2, Hovelsrud, PR, 2:38.3. 3, A. Voigt, PR, 2:45.23. 4, Mursu, P, 2:48.01. 5, Mcdonald, P, 2:53.70. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 3:20.21.

50 freestyle: 1, Richter, P, 27.22. 2, Klemmer, PR, 27.23. 3, Damar, PR, 29.54. 4, Martinson, P, 30.32. 5, Nichols, PR, 31.47. JV: Mitchell, PR, 37.23; Gorder, PR, 43.68.

Diving: 1, Kovar, P, 199.20 points. 2, Fischer, P, 198.85. 3, Eischens, PR, 162.40. 4, Fischer, PR, 147.10.

100 butterfly: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:13.20. 2, Richter, P, 1:14.81. 3, Carow, P, 1:15.34. 4, Cease, PR, 1:17.05. 5, Carlson, P, 1:18.09. 6, Robbins, PR, 1:19.56. JV: Offerdahl, PR, 1:36.64.

100 freestyle: 1, Klemmer, PR, 1:01.44. 2, Damar, PR, 1:06.28. 3, Ingebrand, P, 1:08.40. 4, Ebeling, P, 1:09.67. 5, Bannerman, PR, 1:11.42. JV: Gorder, PR, 1:41.75.

500 freestyle: 1, O. Ulvin, PR, 5:47.26. 2, Smee, PR, 6:02.32. 3, Kaseman, PR, 6:31.11. 4, McDonald, P, 6:43.30. 5, Mursu, P, 6:48.47.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Perham, 1:51.36. 2, Park Rapids (Hovelsrud, Robbins, Damar, O. Ulvin), 1:55.91. 3, Perham, 2:06.23. 4, Park Rapids (Nichols, Mitchell, Bannerman, Cease), 2:12.26. JV: Park Rapids (Wolff, Offerdahl, Gorder, Fischer), 2:42.93.

100 backstroke: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:10.99. 2, Robbins, PR, 1:14.81. 3, Carlson, P, 1:16.20. 4, Fischer, P, 1:16.88. 5, A. Voigt, PR, 1:19.03. JV: Wolff, PR, 1:34.13.

100 breaststroke: 1, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:16.85. 2, Ingebrand, P, 1:21.56. 3, Kaseman, PR, 1:23.27. 4, Martinson, P, 1:25.65. 5, Nichols, PR, 1:26.06. JV: Mitchell, PR, 1:52.41.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, Klemmer, Smee, E. Ulvin), 4:10.58. 2, Perham, 4:13.04. 3, Park Rapids (Damar, A. Voigt, Cease, Kaseman), 4:41.23.