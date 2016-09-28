Lakers' defense lives up to hype

It was supposed to be a defensive battle when Park Rapids traveled to Detroit Lakes for a Midwest Red District football game Friday night.

Only one defense lived up to the hype as Detroit Lakes dominated on both sides of the ball in a decisive 46-0 victory at Mollberg Field.

The Lakers entered this game rated No. 2 among Class AAAA teams in defense after allowing only 15 points during a 2-1 start to the season. On the other side of the ball, Park Rapids was the top-rated defense among Class AAA schools after giving up only 13 points during a 3-0 start.

In addition to this year's impressive defensive statistics, the Panthers had played Detroit Lakes tough during the last three meetings. Even though the Lakers had won all three games by scores of 14-7 in 2013, 21-0 in 2014 and 21-6 last year, Park Rapids was in every game.

That wasn't the case on Friday night as this game was one-sided and totally controlled by the Lakers, who compiled 474 yards in offense while holding the Panthers to only 120 yards (including 61 through the first three quarters).

"Our kids came out flat and Detroit Lakes came out with more intensity," said Park Rapids head coach Aaron Morris. "We made some mistakes starting with the opening kickoff and they capitalized on them. DL wanted it more. It was a disappointing game for us because I know we're a much better football team that what we showed Friday night."

The opening play of the game was a sign of things to come when Cam Gilbertson recovered a fumble on the kickoff at the Park Rapids 27. Ben Nordmark gained 3 yards on third-and-2 and followed with a 12-yard run to set up a 3-yard TD run by Carson Tunheim. Zane Freeman's kick made it 7-0 with 9:08 to play in the first quarter. That drive took seven plays.

After forcing the Panthers to punt, Detroit Lakes used a 21-yard catch by Nordmark to reach the Park Rapids 27, but that drive stalled at the 20.

Both teams exchanged punts before an 11-yard run by Jake Dickinson and a facemask penalty gave the Panthers a pair of first downs. But an interception and return by Gilbertson gave the Lakers possession at the Park Rapids 37.

Nine plays later, Nordmark ran in from 5 yards out and Detroit Lakes led 13-0 with 9:41 to play in the first half. Nordmark's 2-yard carry on fourth-and-1 at the 17 kept that drive going.

The Lakers' defense forced two more punts and followed with two scoring drives.

Nordmark's 12-yard run and Cameron Erb's 10-yard carry set up a 33-yard run by Nordmark on a pitch. That three-play, 55-yard drive made it 19-0 with 7:54 to play in the first half.

On Detroit Lakes' next series, a 27-yard catch by Erb set up a 6-yard TD catch by Tunheim on third down. Nordmark's conversion run made it 27-0 at the 3:03 mark. That drive went 45 yards in six plays.

Detroit Lakes recovered a fumble at the Park Rapids 36 and a 12-yard catch by Jaeger Gulseth on a tipped pass on third down was followed by a 30-yard TD pass from Jackson Haire to Erb on fourth down. That four-play drive made it 34-0 with 1:16 to go in the first half.

On the first series of the second half, a personal-foul penalty pushed the Lakers back to their own 10. Two plays later, Nordmark broke free for a 90-yard TD run to give Detroit Lakes a 40-0 advantage with 11:30 remaining in the third quarter.

Park Rapids drove into Detroit Lakes territory on a 13-yard catch by Brandon Day and a facemask penalty. But a delay of game penalty forced the Panthers to punt.

Detroit Lakes took over at its own 5 and a bad punt gave the Panthers possession at the Lakers' 26. But again Detroit Lakes' defense held and the Lakers took over at the 23.

The Panthers recovered a fumble at the Detroit Lakes 37 and Dickinson hit Jason Haas for 11 yards, Jarrett Johnson for 6 yards and Kenny David for 5 yards for a pair of first downs. But a holding penalty ended that drive.

With the reserves taking over during running time in the fourth quarter, Gabe Hanninen concluded the scoring with a 58-yard TD scamper. That made it 46-0 with 7:57 remaining.

Park Rapids' offense produced three first downs as Zach Fritze rushed six times for 41 yards and Spencer Fritze rushed five times for 18 yards. But that drive stalled at the Detroit Lakes 26 as the Lakers ran out the clock.

Dickinson completed 7 of 19 passes for 40 yards and rushed 11 times for 23 yards to lead the Panthers' offense. Park Rapids, which was rated No. 8 in last week's state Class AAA poll, joined Detroit Lakes with a 3-1 record.

Nordmark rushed 11 times for 176 yards, Hanninen added 87 yards on five carries and Haire completed 6 of 11 passes for 103 yards for the Lakers.

"We couldn't get anything rolling offensively and we couldn't stop them defensively," said Morris. "It was a bad game all-around."

In other Midwest Red District games, Fergus Falls improved to 4-0 with a 27-21 win over East Grand Forks, Perham improved to 3-1 with a 29-13 win over Pequot Lakes and Thief River Falls improved to 1-3 with a 33-0 win over Roseau. Pequot Lakes fell to 2-2, EGF fell to 1-3 and Roseau fell to 0-4.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton improved to 4-0 to take over sole possession of first place in the Section 8AAA standings with a 20-12 win over Hawley. Aitkin joined Park Rapids and Perham at 3-1 with a 21-0 win over Pine City. EGF and Roseau sit in the cellar. D-G-F is one of only seven undefeated teams in the Class AAA ranks.

Park Rapids has another tough test this Friday by traveling to Perham for a 7 p.m. kickoff in a key section and district battle. The Panthers then host Pequot Lakes for homecoming the following week in another key section and district game.

"We'll see how the kids come out this week. I told the kids that we're still 3-1 and not to let one game dictate the rest of the season," said Morris. "These next two games are huge. Perham and Pequot Lakes are playing some good football right now. I expect two tough games. We've just got to keep our heads up and get after it this week."

Park Rapids 0 0 0 0...0

Detroit Lakes 7 27 6 6...46

SCORING

DL—Tunheim 3 run (Freeman kick)

DL—Nordmark 5 run (kick failed)

DL—Nordmark 33 run (run failed)

DL—Tunheim 6 pass from Haire (Nordmark run)

DL—Erb 30 pass from Haire (Freeman kick)

DL—Nordmark 90 run (kick blocked)

DL—Hanninen 58 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

PR DL

First downs 9 15

Rushes-yards 34-80 40-371

Passing 7-19-1 6-11-0

Passing yards 40 103

Total yards 120 474

Penalties-yards 5-35 11-70

Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. Park Rapids: Z. Fritze 6-41, Dickinson 11-23, S. Fritze 5-18, L. Johnson 1-3, Haas 2-2, Higgins 1-0, Scott 2-(-1), Persons -(-6). Detroit Lakes: Nordmark 11-176, Hanninen 5-87, Erb 5-49, Haire 7-23, Green 2-14, Bettcher 7-12, Tunheim 3-10.

PASSING. Park Rapids: Dickinson 7-19-1 for 40 yards. Detroit Lakes: Haire 6-11-0 for 103 yards.

RECEIVING. Park Rapids: Day 1-13, Haas 3-12, J. Johnson 1-6, David 1-5, Persons 1-4. Detroit Lakes: Erb 2-58, Nordmark 1-21, Gulseth 1-12, Blank 1-6, Tunheim 1-6.

KICKOFF RETURNS. Park Rapids: Haas 3-34, Persons 3-22.

PUNT RETURNS. Park Rapids: Dickinson 1-4.