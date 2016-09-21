Defense delivers again

It took another solid defensive effort to give the undefeated Park Rapids football team a 7-0 win over East Grand Forks Friday night at Vern Weekley Field.

After EGF reached the Park Rapids 9 on its first drive, the Panthers' defense took control by forcing seven punts the rest of the game in recording their first shutout of the season.

Tristin Persons' 3-yard touchdown run and Jarrett Johnson's kick with 3:05 to play in the third quarter provided the only scoring as the Panthers improved to 3-0 this season. That is Park Rapids' best start since opening the 2007 season with a 5-0 record.

After three games, the Panthers are one of only 10 undefeated teams in Class AAA. Park Rapids has the best defense among Class AAA teams, allowing an average of 4.3 points a game while outscoring the opposition 47-13. Defense was once again the key.

"That was an ugly win," said Park Rapids head coach Aaron Morris. "Our kids maybe came out with a little too much confidence. You have to give East Grand Forks credit. They came to battle. They played a hard-fought game, but our defense was unbelievable. It was definitely our defense that put us in the win column."

The Green Wave threatened to score on the game's first series by marching to the Park Rapids 9. Aaron Havis caught two passes for 17 yards and Ethan Trebil had a 10-yard carry to open that drive. Two carries by Nick Derrick for 11 yards and a penalty for too many men on the field led EGF inside the Park Rapids 10-yard line. But a holding penalty ended that threat as the Panthers took over at the 20.

Defense dominated the rest of the half as a steady rainfall hampered both offenses. EGF received a break by recovering a fumble on a punt to regain possession at the Park Rapids 30. But two fumbled handoffs ended that threat at the 22.

Neither team was able to move the ball until Zach Severtson broke free for a 66-yard scamper to the EGF 16 late in the second quarter. Four plays later, the Panthers lost possession on downs as both teams settled for a 0-0 tie at the half.

Both teams opened the second half by exchanging punts before the Panthers put together the only scoring drive of the game.

Severtson's punt return gave the Panthers possession at the EGF 49. Quarterback Jake Dickinson followed a 15-yard run with a 28-yard gain to the 3. Persons plunged in on the next play to cap a quick four-play drive.

"At halftime I told the kids to just play your game and play with confidence and good things will happen," said Morris. "Once we scored that touchdown, our defense shut the door."

On Park Rapids' next series, a personal-foul penalty and Johnson's 21-yard reverse led to a first down at the EGF 44. But a sack forced the Panthers to punt. Tanner Becker's punt pinned the Green Wave at their own 1 and Park Rapids' defense forced another punt.

The Green Wave followed suit by forcing a punt and used three carries by Trebil for 19 yards and a 4-yard gain by Carter Beck on fourth-and-3 to reach the Park Rapids 45. But three incomplete passes gave the Panthers possession with 2:17 to play.

A 12-yard gain by Persons helped run out the clock as the Panthers prevailed in this defensive battle of Section 8AAA rivals. The win lifted Park Rapids to 2-0 in Midwest Red District play while EGF fell to 0-2 against district opponents.

East Grand Forks, which was coming off a 50-0 loss to Perham, controlled the clock by running 54 plays and holding the ball for 27:26. However, the Green Wave was held to 135 yards in offense in falling to 1-2 on the season. Trebil rushed 13 times for 55 yards and Trevor Selk had 35 yards on 13 carries. East Grand Forks didn't turn the ball over, but six fumbles ended potential scoring drives.

"(Park Rapids is) a really good football team. Defensively, they fly around," said EGF head coach Ryan Kasowski. "(Our six fumbles) were drive killers, but I'm proud of our effort and attitude. Coming off a 50-0 loss, you wonder how the kids are going to respond. But the kids came out and gave everything they had. We just couldn't come away with the win."

Park Rapids ran 39 plays and finished with 193 yards in offense. Dickinson rushed 12 times for 70 yards and Severtson had four carries for 68 yards.

The Panthers enter the toughest part of their schedule, starting with a road game at Detroit Lakes this Friday night. Detroit Lakes is coming off a 12-6 loss to Fergus Falls. Both those teams are rated in the latest state Class AAAA poll. Park Rapids, Fergus Falls and Perham are all 2-0 in the Midwest Red District standings while Detroit Lakes and Pequot Lakes are 1-1. Following this Friday's game at DL, the Panthers travel to Perham, host Pequot Lakes and travel to Fergus Falls before ending the regular season by hosting Roseau.

"Our defense is playing good ball. We have to fix our offense. Our offense is coming, but we need to be more consistent," said Morris, whose team was rated No. 11 in last week's state Class AAA poll. "We're going to be tested in our next four games. We're going to be playing four top-calibre teams. These games will determine what kind of character we have. I expect us to be prepared. We're going to see whether or not we can play with the big boys."

EGF 0 0 0 0...0

Park Rapids 0 0 7 0...7

SCORING

PR—Persons 3 run (J. Johnson kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

EGF PR

First downs 9 8

Rushes-yards 45-118 35-178

Passing 2-9-0 1-4-0

Passing yards 17 15

Total yards 135 193

Penalties-yards 5-45 5-35

Fumbles-lost 6-0 2-1

Possession time 27:26 20:34

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. EGF: Trebil 13-55, Selk 13-35, Derrick 12-22, Stanislawski 2-5, Beck 5-1. Park Rapids: Dickinson 12-70, Severtson 4-68, J. Johnson 2-26, Persons 7-24, Benson 2-6, Scott 1-(-7), Haas 1-(-9).

PASSING. EGF: Beck 2-9-0 for 17 yards. Park Rapids: Dickinson 1-4-0 for 15 yards.

RECEIVING. EGF: Havis 2-17. Park Rapids: Herberg 1-15.