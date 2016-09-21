Two pool records broken during Park Rapids Invitational

Trinah Szafranski finished 11th in the 200-yard freestyle and 12th in the 500-yard freestyle at Saturday's Park Rapids Invitational. Vance Carlson / Enterprise

Melrose broke one of two meet and pool records in winning the team title at Saturday's Park Rapids Invitational girls swimming and diving meet.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Stefanie Rasmussen, Taylor Poepping, Mikayla Von Wahlde and Savana Bitz clocked a 3:47.95 to break Melrose's meet and pool record of 3:49.04 set last season. That was one of six winning efforts for the Dutchmen, who topped the seven-team field with 595 points. Brainerd took second with 490 points while Park Rapids finished sixth with 153 points.

The other meet and pool record was set by Sauk Centre's Kali Sayovitz, who clocked a 1:58.21 in the 200 freestyle. That broke the pool record of 1:59.50 set in 1979.

Park Rapids' best finish was by Ellie Ulvin, Jordan Klemmer, Trinah Szafranski and Olivia Ulvin in the 200 freestyle relay. That relay team clocked a 1:52.92 for fifth place.

Katie Eischens finished 15th in diving with 146.70 points to kick off the invitational. Liesel Smee, Maija Hovelsrud, Ellie Ulvin and Olivia Ulvin took eighth in the 200 medley relay in 2:08.60 while Szafranski finished 11th in the 200 freestyle in 2:23.40 and Smee was 11th in the 200 individual medley in 2:39.48. Klemmer placed 12th in the 50 freestyle in 27.98.

Ellie Ulvin led the Panthers by placing ninth in the 100 butterfly in 1:13.58, Klemmer took 16th in the 100 freestyle in 1:03.50 and Olivia Ulvin was 10th in the 500 freestyle in 6:13.56.

Park Rapids' other top finishers were Ellie Ulvin in the 100 backstroke (14th in 1:12.29) and Hovelsrud in the 100 breaststroke (eighth in 1:18.70). Klemmer, Smee, Hovelsrud and Szafranski took 10th in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:27.85.

Team scores: Melrose 595, Brainerd 490, Detroit Lakes 436, Sauk Centre 402, Perham 158, Park Rapids 153, Staples-Motley 67.

Individual results

Diving: 1, Disse, DL, 220.80 points. 2, Hegg, DL, 203.05. 3, Harmer, B, 200.15. 4, Yliniemi DL, 190.90. 5, Korhonen, B, 187.65. 15, Eischens, PR, 146.70. 18, Fischer, PR, 126.90. 19, O. Ulvin, PR, 126.80.

200 medley relay: 1, Melrose, 1:58.06. 2, Detroit Lakes, 1:58.31. 3, Brainerd, 1:59.07. 4, Detroit Lakes, 2:02.80. 5, Melrose B, 2:05.74. 8, Park Rapids (Smee, Hovelsrud, E. Ulvin, O. Ulvin), 2:08.60. 13, Park Rapids (A. Voigt, Kaseman, Cease, Damar), 2:19.70. Exhibition: Park Rapids (Mitchell, Nichols, Bannerman, Wolff), 2:48.68.

200 freestyle: 1, Sayovitz, SC, 1:58.21 (meet and pool record). 2, Rasmussen, M, 2:05.03. 3, Poepping, M, 2:06.13. 4, Gibbons, B, 2:10.82. 5, Tatge, B, 2:14.47. 11, Szafranski, PR, 2:23.40. 19, Cease, PR, 2:35.83. 24, Bannerman, PR, 2:48.17.

200 individual medley: 1, Tracy, DL, 2:21.93. 2, Wallace, B, 2:24.82. 3, Drossel, M, 2:27.96. 4, Von Wahlde, M, 2:31.08. 5, VanHorn, B, 2:31.71. 11, Smee, PR, 2:39.48. 16, A. Voigt, PR, 2:47.50. 20, Robbins, PR, 2:52.63.

50 freestyle: 1, Bitz, M, 25.84. 2, Gulon, DL, 25.94. 3, Henderson, DL, 26.02. 4, Streiff, B, 26.68. 5, Kohorst, SC, 26.75. 12, Klemmer, PR, 27.98. 26, Mitchell, PR, 35.25. 27, Wolff, PR, 35.55. 28, Gorder, PR, 43.90.

100 butterfly: 1, Streiff, B, 1:02.09. 2, Tracy, DL, 1:02.19. 3, Sayovitz, SC, 1:08.56. 4, Nathe, M, 1:08.89. 5, Westrum, DL, 1:09.68. 9, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:13.58. 12, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:16.81. 20, Cease, PR, 1:19.25. 24, Robbins, PR, 1:27.48.

100 freestyle: 1, Bitz, M, 56.12. 2, Von Wahlde, M, 56.56. 3, Kohorst, SC, 58.03. 4, Poepping, M, 58.30. 5, Gibbons, B, 58.86. 16, Klemmer, PR, 1:03.50. 21, Damar, PR, 1:09.40. 25, Bannerman, PR, 1:15.67. 28, Gorder, PR, 1:38.90.

500 freestyle: 1, Sayovitz, SC, 5:23.20. 2, Gulon, DL, 5:28.99. 3, Rasmussen, M, 5:36.48. 4, Von Wahlde, M, 5:49.50. 5, Kill, SC, 6:04.71. 10, O. Ulvin, PR, 6:13.56. 12, Szafranski, PR, 6:25.18. 19, Kaseman, PR, 6:34.30.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Melrose, 1:45.53. 2, Sauk Centre, 1:45.80. 3, Brainerd, 1:48.16. 4, Melrose B, 1:49.86. 5, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Klemmer, Szafranski, O. Ulvin), 1:52.92. 11, Park Rapids (Damar, Robbins, Bannerman, Cease), 2:05.34. Exhibition: Park Rapids (Nichols, Wolff, Gorder, Mitchell), 2:30.32.

100 backstroke: 1, Von Wahlde, M, 1:01.42. 2, Nathe, M, 1:03.84. 3, Wallace, B, 1:04.82. 4, Retz, DL, 1:08.84. 5, Gamardt, SC, 1:09.83. 14, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:12.29. 17, Smee, PR, 1:15.69. 22, Damar, PR, 1:21.31.

100 breaststroke: 1, Sayovitz, SC, 1:15.15. 2, Marthaler, SC, 1:15.45. 3, Drossel, M, 1:15.98. 4, Livermore, DL, 1:16.51. 5, Lange, B, 1:17.04. 8, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:18.70. 19, Kaseman, PR, 1:28.07. 20, Nichols, PR, 1:28.82. 21, A. Voigt, PR, 1:29.24.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Melrose, 3:47.95 (meet and pool record). 2, Sauk Centre, 3:55.74. 3, Brainerd, 3:57.27. 4, Detroit Lakes, 3:57.42. 5, Brainerd B, 4:06.10. 10, Park Rapids (Klemmer, Smee, Hovelsrud, Szafranski), 4:27.85. 13, Park Rapids (Robbins, A. Voigt, Nichols, Kaseman), 4:47.91.