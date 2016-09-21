Bagstad serves five aces as Panthers defeat Lakers

Isabel Bagstad served five aces and the Park Rapids volleyball team pounded down 47 kills to open the Mid-State Conference schedule with a 3-1 win at Detroit Lakes Thursday night.

Jaiden McCollum's 16 kills and Kamree Carlson's 13 kills led the offense in the Panthers' 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 victory. Kaisa Coborn added seven kills while Kennedy Carlson and McCollum served three aces each. McCollum served up 14 points, Bagstad served 12 points, Kennedy Carlson had 11 service points and Taylor Hilmanowski served 10 points as the Panthers put 79 of 92 serves in play with 14 aces. Kennedy Carlson tallied 36 set assists.

Defensively, Rilee Michaelson assisted on six blocks while Kamree Carlson and McCollum had 10 digs apiece.

Teeya Doppler's nine kills, Haidyn Gunderson's nine kills, and Mikayla Markuson's six kills and seven blocks led Detroit Lakes.

The win lifted Park Rapids to 3-1 on the season while the Lakers fell to 1-5.

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Bagstad 18 for 20 (5 aces), Ke. Carlson 15 for 16 (3 aces), Coborn 5 for 8, Hilmanowski 16 for 19 (2 aces), Ka. Carlson 4 for 7 (1 ace), McCollum 21 for 22 (3 aces).

Service points: McCollum 14, Bagstad 12, Ke. Carlson 11, Hilmanowski 10, Ka. Carlson 2, Coborn 1.

Attacks: Byer 1, Ke. Carlson 10 (3 kills), Coborn 28 (7 kills), Hilmanowski 3 (1 kill), Ka. Carlson 29 (13 kills), Dean 6 (2 kills), McCollum 27 (16 kills), Michaelson 10 (5 kills).

Sets: Byer 1, Ke. Carlson 85 (36 assists), Coborn 2, Ka. Carlson 2, Dean 12 (1 assist).

Digs: Ka. Carlson 10, McCollum 10, Ke. Carlson 6, Coborn 6, Dean 6, Byer 2, Hilmanowski 2, Michaelson 1.

Assisted blocks: Michaelson 6, Ka. Carlson 3, Dean 3, Coborn 1, McCollum 1.

Serve receive: Byer 6 for 7, Coborn 11 fo r17, Ka. Carlson 19 for 25, Dean 11 for 13, McCollum 13 for 13.