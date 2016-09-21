UNC girls, Kantonen among top runners

United North Central's girls and Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen were rated among the top runners in the state in the latest state Class A poll.

UNC remained in the No. 11 position in the state Class A girls poll while Perham retained its spot as the No. 1 team in the state. Kantonen was rated as the No. 12 individual runner in that poll while Perham's Brynnan Covington was rated No. 3 and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton's Maria Pake was rated No. 13.

Perham also held on to the No. 1 ranking in the state Class A boys poll while Pequot Lakes was rated No. 6. Perham's Hunter Kjelshus (No. 12) and Jacob Dickerson (No. 13) were among the top individuals.