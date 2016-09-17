Panthers escape with win over EGF

It took another solid defensive effort to give the Park Rapids football team a 7-0 win over East Grand Forks Friday night at Vern Weekley Field.

After a scoreless first half, Tristin Persons' 3-yard TD run and Jarrett Johnson's kick gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 3:05 to play in the third quarter. Quarterback Jake Dickinson rushed for 15 and 28 yards during that four-play, 49-yard scoring drive.

The Panthers' defense made that lead hold up.

East Grand Forks, which was coming off a 50-0 loss to Perham, controlled the clock by running 54 plays and holding the ball for 27:26. However, the Green Wave was held to 135 yards in offense in falling to 1-2 on the season.

Park Rapids ran 39 plays and finished with 193 yards in offense. Dickinson rushed 12 times for 70 yards and Zach Severtson had four carries for 68 yards, including a 66-yard scamper.

The Panthers improved to 3-0 on the season. That's the best start for Park Rapids since opening the season with a 5-0 record in 2007.

See Wednesday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from this game.